Paris 2024 Olympics: what you missed overnight in Australia on day three of the Games

Mollie O’Callaghan celebrates with Ariarne Titmus after winning the women’s 200m freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Another day, another gold medal to add to Australia’s burgeoning tally. That’s five already in the bank now, to go with a total of four silvers, after two more were added on a sweltering day in the French capital.

Swimming

In one of the most anticipated races in Australian history, it was Mollie O’Callaghan who became the country’s newest golden girl, touching home first to dethrone the reigning 200m freestyle Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus. It was O’Callaghan’s first Olympic gold, and surely the first of many more to come. Titmus won silver in an Australian one-two and, with typical class, celebrated her teammate’s success. Read Kieran Pender’s report

Eventing

The biggest story of the day from an Australian perspective was always going to come from the pool, but before Titmus and O’Callaghan went tête-à-tête, Chris Burton did his best to muscle in on the headlines with a remarkable silver medal in the eventing competition. Burton, riding Shadow Man – a horse he borrowed from a friend just five months ago – came second behind three-time Olympic champion Michael Jung. Read the full story here

Boxing

There were gut-wrenching scenes in the ring as a devastated Harry Garside exited the competition after just nine minutes of boxing. Garside, the Tokyo bronze medallist, was clearly shattered by the defeat to Hungarian Richard Kovacs. After speaking the media, overcome by emotion, he collapsed in a heap on the floor. Read Jack Snape’s report

Tennis

At a sepia-tinged Roland Garros there was a distinctly retro flavour to the biggest match of the day, as old foes Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal once again squared off – a 60th meeting 18 years after their first. It was Djokovic’s turn to emerge victorious, and the Serbian top seed moved into the third round with a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Read the full story

Diving

The British diver Tom Daley, along with Noah Williams, won silver in the 10m synchro platform dive, and duly had a juice cup pelted at him by his son, Phoenix, that he said “nearly took out one of the BBC reporters”. Despite the clear danger presented to hacks in the vicinity, the presence of family at La Défense Arena was an important factor for Daley, who paid tribute to his husband for his willingness to take on childcare. Read Barney Ronay’s report

Other bits

A controversial tableau in the opening ceremony denounced by Christian and conservative critics as an offensive parody of The Last Supper was in fact inspired by a 17th-century Dutch painting of the Greek Olympian gods, art historians have said. Read Jon Henley’s story

The International ­Olympic Committee has confirmed that two boxers who were disqualified from the world champion­ships last year for failing gender eligibility tests will be allowed to fight in Paris. Read Sean Ingle’s story

Judo’s governing body is to investigate why Algeria’s Messaoud Redouane Dris failed the weigh-in for his under 73kg bout with Israel’s Tohar Butbul at the Paris Olympics, saying athletes can become “victims of broader political disputes”. Read the full story