Paris 2024 Olympics: what you missed overnight in Australia on day 15 of the Games

Jessica Hull celebrates her silver medal with Faith Kipyegon and Georgia Bell after the women's 1500m final at the Stade de France. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Day 15 saw Australia bring up its half century, with two more silver medals – on the track and in the pool – bringing the overall tally to 50 – 18 gold, 18 silver and 14 bronze.

Athletics

Jessica Hull lived up to expectations and delivered a seventh medal for Australia’s athletics team at these Games, finishing second only to the greatest female 1500m runner in history. While Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon justified her hot favourite tag to win gold at the Stade de France, Hull was not far behind to pick up silver – the first Olympic medal of any colour over this distance won by an Australian woman. Read Nicole Jeffery’s report

Water polo

There was to be no repeat of the Sydney 2000 heroics as the Stingers fell to an 11-9 defeat in the gold medal match against Spain. At La Défense Arena, Australia’s women threatened to stage a late comeback, but it never materialised and they were left with silver and their best placing in 24 years. “It’s not gold, but it’s a silver and we’re really damn proud of it,” said Bronte Halligan. Read Kieran Pender’s report

Breaking

Anna Meares, Australia’s chef de mission at these Games, addressed the trolling that breaking athlete Rachael Gunn has had to endure since she debuted in Paris on Friday. Gunn, known as Raygun, was subjected to online abuse after she was knocked out at the round-robin stage of the competition, without receiving a point from the judges. Meares got in her corner on Saturday, saying, “I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her that she has come under the attack that she has.” Read Kieran Pender’s story

Weightlifting

Australia’s best weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana teared up and spoke of her disappointment after narrowly missing out on a medal in the 81kg category. The Fiji-born, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist finished fourth at the South Paris Arena and afterwards paid tribute to her veteran coach, the 80-something Paul Coffa. “I owe my life to him. I’m pretty disappointed not giving him a medal.” Read Jack Snape’s story

Football

The US women’s national team returned to the summit of Olympics football after a 1-0 win over Brazil brought a record-extending fifth gold medal and their first since 2012. Mallory Swanson’s 58th-minute goal proved decision as the US, under the guidance of new coach Emma Hayes, capped a remarkable turnaround in form since they crashed out of last year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand at the last-16 stage. Read Bryan Armen Graham’s report

Modern pentathlon

With modern pentathlon seemingly deemed not modern enough, the Olympics is set to bid adieu to the sport as we know it – after the Paris Games, there will no longer be the horse riding element to it. For some, including Australia’s sole representative in France Genevieve Janse van Rensburg, it was a sad day at the Palais de Versailles, as the sport reckons with the dawn of a new era. Read Jack Snape’s report

Other bits

The court of arbitration for sport voided the inquiry that led to Olympic bronze on the floor exercise for American gymnast Jordan Chiles, opening the door for Romania’s Ana Barbosu to replace Chiles as bronze medalist. Read the full story

Two members of Team GB’s support staff emerged as Olympic heroes after helping to save the life of the head coach of the Uzbekistan boxing team. Read the full story