Paris 2024 Olympics: what you missed overnight in Australia on day nine of the Games

Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson after winning silver and bronze in the women's high jump final at the Stade de France. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia’s medal tally continued to expand thanks to those performances in the pool and on the athletics field, leaving the team with 11 silver medals, eight bronze and no change to their tally of 12 gold at the end of the first week on the Games on Sunday.

Men’s 100m

Noah Lyles stormed to gold in an extraordinary men’s 100m final in front of an enraptured Stade de France crowd. The American pipped Kishane Thompson of Jamaica, who also clocked 9.79sec, in the tightest of finishes while Fred Kerley of the USA claimed bronze in a photo finish that was initially too close to call. After an agonising wait, Lyles was declared the winner by five thousandths of a second. Read Sean Ingle’s report

High jump

Earlier in the night, Tokyo silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers matched her result of three years ago in the women’s final, after being beaten on countback by world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh. She was joined in the medals by teammate Eleanor Patterson, who shared bronze with another Ukrainian, Iryna Gerashchenko. It was the first time two Australians have been on an Olympic athletics podium together in 56 years. Read Jack Snape’s story

Swimming

Australia’s swim meet at the Tokyo Games came to an end with another two silver medals to add to the tally, but no further gold, as the USA pipped the Dolphins to top place on the medal table. Meg Harris swam the race of her life to touch home in second place in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 50m freestyle, behind Sarah Sjöström, while the women’s 4x100m medley relay team picked up another silver in the final race of the night. Read Kieran Pender’s report

Canoe Slalom

Flag bearer Jess Fox was unable to keep alive her hopes of winning three gold medals at these Games in the combative kayak cross event, as she bowed out in Sunday’s heats. The good news for the Fox family was that Jess’s sister Noémie progressed from the same heat and into the quarter-finals. While there was contact between the pair’s boats soon after the start, it didn’t affect the outcome of the race as Noémie stormed ahead early and never relinquished the lead. “I cheered her on in the gold medal runs, and hopefully she cheers me on until the end too,” she said. Sibling rivalry on the water: read Jack Snape’s report.

Tennis

There were emotional scenes at Roland Garros as Novak Djokovic finally broke his Olympic duck to complete a career “golden slam” after disappointment at the Games in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. In a titanic contest on Court Philippe Chatrier, the Serb beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) to become just the fifth player in history to win all four grand slam titles and Olympic gold. Read Tumaini Carayol’s report

Other bits

Snoop Dogg has become an unlikely hero of the Games and, writes Deborah Cole, in his role as correspondent for TV network NBC and Team USA hype man, the rapper embodies the feelgood spirit of Paris 2024.

The Belgian team has been withdrawn from Monday’s mixed triathlon relay after one of its athletes who swam in the Seine in the individual race fell ill. Claire Michel “is unfortunately ill and will have to withdraw from the competition,” the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee said. Read the full story