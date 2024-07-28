Paris 2024 Olympics: what you missed overnight in Australia on day two of the Games

The Australian canoeist Jessica Fox poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s K1 final at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

After Australia’s glorious, golden opening day of these Games, there was further success to savour under blue skies in Paris on day two of action – plus one of the most chaotic Olympic football matches ever witnessed.

Canoe slalom

Jess Fox shrugged off the huge weight of expectation on her shoulders to claim her first kayak gold medal, Australia’s fourth gold of these Games, and the first of a possible three in Paris for her personally. The France-born kayaker thrilled the crowd at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in eastern Paris with a stunning run in the final, having earlier managed just the eighth fastest time to qualify. Read Jack Snape’s report

Football

There are wild football games, and then there are games such as the Matildas’ second Group B match, against Zambia. Rarely, if ever, has the chaos witnessed in Nice on Sunday evening been seen on an Olympic football pitch. Eleven goals, calamitous defensive errors, some decent finishing, a 90th-minute winner … this game was the wildest of rides. It ended Australia 6-5 Zambia. Read Kieran Pender’s match report

Swimming

There was to be no fairytale ending to Emma McKeon’s glittering individual Olympic career in the pool as the soon-to-retire 30-year-old missed out on a medal in the 100m butterfly final. Australia’s most decorated Olympian plans to end her career after the Paris Games but will have to wait until the relay later in the programme to add to her six medals. Read Nicole Jeffery’s report

Skateboarding

Chloe Covell fell short of becoming Australia’s youngest Olympic champion after the 14-year-old struggled in the skateboard street final at La Concorde. The teenage star had hoped to add to her burgeoning list of titles but suffered several falls at the concrete skate park and at one point was in tears. Read the story

Basketball

Sunday gave us a first look at one of the most eagerly anticipated appearances of these Games: that of the star-studded US basketball team, in action against Serbia. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and co did not disappoint, posting a 110-84 win in a near-perfect outing. Read the full story

Gymnastics

Another huge US star, Simone Biles, also took her bow in Paris, to the delight of those massed in Bercy Arena, which included VIPs such as Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg and Ariana Grande. Biles dazzled, as she always does, despite carrying an injury. Read Jonathan Liew’s report

Other bits

The official Olympics broadcaster has urged camera operators to film male and female athletes in the same way to avoid “stereotypes and sexism” creeping into the coverage. Read the full story

A convicted child rapist competing for the Netherlands at the Paris 2024 Olympics was met with boos – and some applause – as he walked out for his first beach volleyball match in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Read Alexandra Topping’s report