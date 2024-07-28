Paris 2024 Olympics: Five things we learned on Day 1 – Dupont by name and nature

It only took the first day after the launch ceremony to relaunch all Olympic opening extravaganzas. Images and metaphors and symbols abound. Thank you Antoine Dupont, France's rugby hero extraordinaire.

Thar be gold in Saint-Denis

Let's rewind to late autumn 2023 and the silence in the Stade de France when South Africans had the temerity to come over here and steal Frenchmen's jobs of parading with the rugby World Cup trophy.

France skipper Antoine Dupont was not a happy bunny after the 29-28 defeat at the Stade de France. He said the referee was not up to the job.

But Dupont was all smiles at the same venue eight months on because France are rugby sevens Olympic champions following a 28-7 wallop of defending champions Fiji.

"It's always difficult to appreciate what you've just achieved straight afterwards," said Dupont as he cradled his gold medal. "I'll have the whole summer to look back and savour what we've done."

He can look forward too. Only three more years until the next dodgy referee at a rugby World Cup.

Abridged version

Antoine Dupont's from near Toulouse. There was a family-run Hotel Dupont near a pont (bridge) in the village. We're into nominative determinism. Antoine. Bridge.

His introduction for the second-half of the final against Fiji led to another stratosphere. He set up one try and scored two others in the 28-7 rout of Fiji.



