Léon Marchand etched his way into legend as the first man to win two gold medals in the swimmnig pool in the same day. That there was also world record in the pool seemed circumstantial.

Water-borne wonder

Forget wunderkinds because France has its very own boy water in the aqua-dynamic shape of Léon Marchand who became the first man to win two gold medals in the same evening in the swimming pool. The 22-year-old added the 200m butterfly and then the 200m breaststroke to the 400m individual medley he collected on Day 2. He plans to compete in the 200m medley as well. Shall we say four?

Teen on the scene

Pity the poor lad Zhanle Pan. He'll be 20 in a couple of days and he chose the same evening as Léon Marchand was in the house to set a world record on his way to gold in the 100m freestyle. Pan's very much the man back home in China.

Open water feats

Léon Marchand's two gold medals capped a fine day of medalling for French athletes. Cassandre Beaugrand produced a magnificent run to claim the women's triathlon which got underway with a dive into the murky but officially clean waters of the river Seine at the Pont Alexandre III. Around they swam for 1500m before a 40km cycle ride and a 10km run. She completed the three legs in one hour, 54 minutes and 55 seconds.

