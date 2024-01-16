Paris 2024 Olympics Committee to reveal names of torch bearers

Some 11,000 celebrities and anonymous people have been selected to carry the Olympic flame for Paris 2024, which will run from Marseille on 8 May to the opening ceremony in Paris on 26 July.

The first names of the torch bearers who will carry the Olympic flame for Paris 2024 were revealed on Monday.

Among them are the likes of Jean-Claude Gauvin, an 83-year-old retiree who never expected to be selected.

This hyperactive sportsman from Val d'Oise near Paris, who still runs four times a week, is one of the lucky few who will be able to carry the Olympic flame for Paris 2024.

The Paris 2024 Olympics Committee was impressed by his profile and his commitment to community work.

"It's great news. I can't put the words one behind the other because I'm still wondering if it's true", he told Franceinfo.

Like all the others selected, Gauvin will be carrying the flame over 200 metres.

'Pride and a bit of stress'

This will also be the case for 24-year-old Gwenaelle Poirot-Rozec.



