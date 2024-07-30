Paris 2024: What you can expect to watch on Tuesday

Are you ready for day four of the Paris 2024 Olympics?

This piece will take you through what you can expect to watch on the BBC on Tuesday.

There are more details of our wider coverage across TV, radio and online on our how to follow page.

What are the BBC TV rights for Paris 2024?

Throughout the Games, the BBC will have the choice of a network TV channel and a second broadcast stream.

That means we can show the two most exciting or important events happening at any moment live at the same time.

Broadcaster Discovery+ is the rights holder showing every moment of the Games in the UK.

The Discovery+ app and Eurosport channels will air more than 3,800 hours of live coverage in total from 07:00 to 22:30 BST each day. Discovery+ and Eurosport requires a subscription. You can find more information here.

BBC One/Two and iPlayer on Tuesday, 30 July

We can't list all that we will be broadcasting on BBC One and iPlayer but below are some of the events we expect to show. All times BST.

Note: all listings are subject to change.

07:00: Men's triathlon

09:15: Men's trap shooting qualification

09:30: Women's judo -63kg

10:10: Rowing women's double sculls semi-final

11:10: Windsurfing

11:35: Swimming men's 100m freestyle heats

11:45: Swimming women's 100m freestyle heats

11:50: Swimming men's 200m breaststroke heats, followed by 4x200m freestyle heats

13:05: Men's hockey - GB v Netherlands

13:50: Table tennis mixed doubles final

14:30: Rugby sevens women's semi-finals

16:00: Shooting men's trap final

16:30: Women's 3x3 basketball - USA v Germany

17:00: Gymnastics women's team final

19:30: Swimming

Olympics Extra on iPlayer and Red Button

All listing on Olympics™ Extra are subject to change.

07:30: Men's and women's badminton singles

08:00: Beach volleyball

08:30: Rowing heats

10:00: Air pistol mixed team final

10:50: 3x3 basketball - Spain v Greece

11:35: Boxing

11:45: Men's hockey - GB v Netherlands

14:00: Shooting men's trap final, followed by catch-up on canoe slalom, tennis and badminton

15:30: Men's tennis doubles

18:00: Women's rugby sevens bronze and gold matches

21:35: 3x3 basketball - Serbia v USA