Paris 2024: What you can expect to watch on Tuesday
Are you ready for day four of the Paris 2024 Olympics?
This piece will take you through what you can expect to watch on the BBC on Tuesday.
There are more details of our wider coverage across TV, radio and online on our how to follow page.
What are the BBC TV rights for Paris 2024?
Throughout the Games, the BBC will have the choice of a network TV channel and a second broadcast stream.
That means we can show the two most exciting or important events happening at any moment live at the same time.
Broadcaster Discovery+ is the rights holder showing every moment of the Games in the UK.
The Discovery+ app and Eurosport channels will air more than 3,800 hours of live coverage in total from 07:00 to 22:30 BST each day. Discovery+ and Eurosport requires a subscription. You can find more information here.
BBC One/Two and iPlayer on Tuesday, 30 July
We can't list all that we will be broadcasting on BBC One and iPlayer but below are some of the events we expect to show. All times BST.
Note: all listings are subject to change.
07:00: Men's triathlon
09:15: Men's trap shooting qualification
09:30: Women's judo -63kg
10:10: Rowing women's double sculls semi-final
11:10: Windsurfing
11:35: Swimming men's 100m freestyle heats
11:45: Swimming women's 100m freestyle heats
11:50: Swimming men's 200m breaststroke heats, followed by 4x200m freestyle heats
13:05: Men's hockey - GB v Netherlands
13:50: Table tennis mixed doubles final
14:30: Rugby sevens women's semi-finals
16:00: Shooting men's trap final
16:30: Women's 3x3 basketball - USA v Germany
17:00: Gymnastics women's team final
19:30: Swimming
Olympics Extra on iPlayer and Red Button
All listing on Olympics™ Extra are subject to change.
07:30: Men's and women's badminton singles
08:00: Beach volleyball
08:30: Rowing heats
10:00: Air pistol mixed team final
10:50: 3x3 basketball - Spain v Greece
11:35: Boxing
11:45: Men's hockey - GB v Netherlands
14:00: Shooting men's trap final, followed by catch-up on canoe slalom, tennis and badminton
15:30: Men's tennis doubles
18:00: Women's rugby sevens bronze and gold matches
21:35: 3x3 basketball - Serbia v USA