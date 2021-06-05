Parents, watch out for a rash of diaper price hikes

For families with young children, this really stinks.

Diaper prices are soaring and are threatening to wipe away lots of the new stimulus money parents will start receiving in mid-July. For six months, households will get up to $300 a month for each child, under a temporary expansion of the child tax credit.

Here, we get to the bottom of the diaper dilemma and help you come up with a leak-proof plan for your budget.

A load of diaper price increases

Some parents already may be feeling some sticker shock — whether shopping for diapers online or in stores — as the prices have been steadily ticking upward.

Over the last year, the cost of these essential items has risen 8.7%, according to recent research from NielsenIQ, as reported by multiple media outlets.

And now, Kimberly-Clark, the parent company of Huggies and Pull-Ups, has announced that starting this month it will raise its prices by mid-to-high single digit percentages.

Procter & Gamble, which makes Pampers, Luvs and All Good diapers, plans to raise its prices in similar fashion come September.

The No. 1 reason for the higher prices

Both companies have attributed the price increases to higher costs for raw materials.

Commodity prices and overall inflation are on the rise as the economy recovers from the COVID pandemic.

Procter and Gamble expects to pay an extra $125 million in commodity costs this year, while it also deals with transportation issues.

"Rates continue to be up. Drivers and rigs continue to be in short supply. Sea freight continues to be at a premium. So we continue to see that pressure mounting," P&G's chief financial officer, Andre Schulten, told analysts during an April conference call.

What to do if you're flushing your money

Even before the pandemic and recent price increases, 1 in 3 U.S. families struggled to afford diapers. Infants go through up to 12 diapers a day, which can cost as much as $80 a month, based on statistics from the National Diaper Bank Network.

If the rising costs are threatening your disposable income, here are some ways to make a change in your financial situation.

