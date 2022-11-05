‘My parents thought hard times were long past’: readers’ power cut preparations

Tom Ambrose and Clea Skopeliti
·6 min read

Households across the UK have begun preparing after warnings that the National Grid may impose a series of rolling three-hour power cuts this winter if the supply of gas for power stations falls too low.

Some are preparing blackout boxes and buying candles, camping stoves and windup radios. Others are sourcing batteries and generators to keep vital equipment running, including a home aquarium and sensory equipment for an autistic family member.

Six people discuss how they’ve been preparing for potential blackouts.

‘I’ve made a blackout box with torches and biscuits for my elderly parents’

Jennifer Bolland, 64, lives a two-hour drive away from her parents, who are 85 and 93, and worries about how they will cope in a blackout. She has been speaking to them about it since September to prepare them: “I don’t know if they are optimistic or can’t believe it. They thought the hard times were long past.”

Bolland has made them a blackout box containing “two torches, biscuits, fruit cake” as well as “tea lights properly stuck into aluminium foil trays so they can grip and carry them”. She says: “We’ve practised with the poky straws and ripping the top off of milk. We’ve practised putting the straw in – the squash jumps everywhere but it doesn’t matter as long as they have something to drink.”

The couple rely on a stairlift to get to bed, Bolland explains. “If there’s a blackout, they’ll have to sleep where they are. I’ve put blankets and fleeces folded on dining chairs.” Bolland visits them once a month for 10 days. “It’s a case of preparing for what I can and hoping for the best.”

‘I’ve bought warm pyjamas and thermals for my children’

Vanessa Linden, 46, started assembling “all the classic” blackout items in September. “We’ve got a battery-driven torch and radio, stocked up on candles, bought thermal first base layers, fleece slipper boots,” she says. Linden, who works in learning and development in Chiswick, also has supplies of dried and tinned food.

With two young children, aged two and four, she worries about safety if she has to rely on candles. She has bought her children thick pyjamas and is concerned about them all staying warm as well, saying that there is a “high probability all four of us will sleep in the super-king bed just for warmth”.

“I showed my little children how dark it gets with no lamplight and only candles,” she says. “[But] how long can you realistically keep up the ‘this is an adventure, let’s read with a torch in the tent’ narrative?”

‘I’ve got a windup radio and camping stove’

In September, Joanna Young bought a windup radio, windup torches and a windup lantern in order to be prepared for the possibility of power outages. “The radio has a solar panel, can take AA batteries, has a torch, and a USB port for charging your phone.” Young made sure she had plenty of matches in case the electric ignition on the kitchen’s gas stove didn’t work.

Then the 60-year-old from Eastbourne stepped her preparations up, entering what she called “phase two” with a camping stove. “We ordered our single gas ring hob from Amazon and a supply of gas canisters after reading about Yarrow and having become aware of the incidents around Nord Stream. Being of a pessimistic/realistic nature, I started thinking the gas might go as well as electric.”

“I’m wondering about what to do about drinking water but wondering if going I’m going overboard at this point,” she adds.

‘I’ve bought a 12v battery to keep my aquarium alive’

Mike Wharton, 37, is the owner of a rare saltwater marine aquarium, which is home to a diversity of species, including fish, corals and invertebrates. “There is a lot of machinery and equipment that is needed to keep it all alive,” he says. “It all requires power. I have some emergency back-up equipment which will keep it going in a power cut for maybe an hour – but after that the system needs power.”

Wharton, the co-founder of a digital consultancy from Dundee, recently purchased a 12v battery which he hopes will be able to run off his wife’s Nissan Leaf car. He says: “It should keep it going for about a week. It is concerning me but I live in a part of town where the power isn’t overhead, it comes through ground cables, so I’ve never had a power cut here before.”

‘We keep dry-pack emergency rations on hand’

Lewis, 73, from Bexhill-on-Sea in East Sussex, says he and his husband have been prepared for any power outages for some time, given their backgrounds. “We have [supplies] on hand all the time,” he says. “My husband is from Japan, I’m from San Francisco, so we are both used to earthquake preparedness.

“The big difference is that the San Francisco Bay Area doesn’t get as cold as it does here, so heat will remain a problem. But we keep a week’s worth of dry-pack emergency rations on hand. I always make sure I have a week’s worth of medicine. I have bottled water stored, plus chemicals to disinfect it if we needed to. It’s like a church with all the candles we have scattered around the place for the dark hours.”

The couple also keep their emergency documents in bags that can withstand water and fire. However, Lewis says he has never had to deal with repeated blackouts before.

He says: “I’ve never had to last more than a day. For example, the 1989 earthquake in the Bay Area or shortly after that was the Oakland wildfire. Not terribly long but probably longer than the two to three hours they are talking about in the evenings here. Longer than that but not repeated.”

‘We’ve bought a generator to keep my brother’s life-saving tech running’

Hannah, who is in her early 30s and lives near Glasgow, is an unpaid family carer to her brother, in his 20s, who has autism. He has learning disabilities, is unable to speak and relies on digital technology to communicate with those around him. “My brother doesn’t verbally communicate, he relies on technology to convey the most basic needs, whether it is that he needs to go to the bathroom or if he has hurt himself,” she says.

“Due to his epilepsy, we’ve also got sensors around the house in case he has seizures. One in particular is a kind of mat that goes under his bed and will set off alarms in case he has seizures and we can support him. All of this needs to be plugged in or charged with electricity.”

Worrying about the potential for blackouts this winter, Hannah and her family have invested in a £300 small generator to use in case of an emergency. “Hopefully it will just sit at the back of the cupboard and not need to be used, but it’s a fair signal of the impact a blackout would have on a family like ourselves. It would last three or four hours,” she says.

Hannah adds that she feels disabled people are often overlooked when decisions that will affect them are made by politicians.

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • 7 best Canadian UFC fighters of all time

    There's no shortage of Canadians who have dominated the MMA scene.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • For Canada's Shy Day-Wilson, success with Duke basketball is just the beginning

    The arrow is pointing up for Canada's Shy Day-Wilson. She was named her conference's freshman of the year while playing for the esteemed Duke basketball program last year. The Toronto native then starred at an international U-23 tournament in her hometown over the summer, helping Canada roll to gold. At five-foot-six and often overlooked — metaphorically and literally — it was, by all accounts, a monumental season for Day-Wilson. Yet Duke head coach Kara Lawson said her Canadian starting point g

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private