Parents sue Grapevine-Colleyville, other school districts with no mask mandates

The Grapevine-Colleyville school district is among several facing a federal civil rights lawsuit for not having mask mandates.

On Tuesday, parents filed a class action suit in the Western District of Texas alleging that the districts are violating children’s civil rights under the 14th Amendment by failing to protect students during the pandemic.

The school districts named in the suit are Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Frisco and Lago Vista, near Austin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.