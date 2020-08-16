Parents struggling with back to school decision as deadline looms

Some parents in Ottawa say they're still struggling to decide whether to send their children back to class next month or keep them home to learn remotely.

The deadline to make that decision for children in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) is tonight at midnight. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 70 per cent of parents had submitted the required form.

Yet, information about what the next school year will look like continues to change.

The board sent an email to parents Saturday stating that it would have an updated back-to-school plan by end of day Wednesday.

The surprise announcement came after the board held an emergency meeting Friday night that addressed the controversial return to class for high school students.

Parents feel rushed

Jennifer Howse's 14-year-old daughter, Charlie, will be starting Grade 9 at Canterbury High School in September. Howse is waiting until tonight's deadline to submit the form stating whether her daughter will return to the classroom or not.

"It's stressful," she said. "I want to make sure that I have as much up-to-date information as I can before I push the button to make that final decision."

Howse said she's most likely going to send her daughter to school but that she reserves the right to reverse that decision if something changes that worries her.

Her biggest concerns are around the fact the school board waited until mid-August to release its plans and how much information is being given to parents to make their decisions.

Christine Moulaison has four children in elementary school but hasn't made a decision whether to send her kids to school because her eldest daughter has Type 1 diabetes.

"We want to make sure that nothing compromises her health," she said.

Moulaison's youngest child is starting kindergarten where the kids in his class will be between the ages of three and six-years-old. She doesn't believe children that young will be able to follow all public health rules.

Her family is weighing its options, including possibly keeping some children home while sending others to school.

"I'm not going to rush in and put a decision in and then wonder what I'm doing," she said. "I know a lot of parents have that concern. Am I doing the right thing? Is it the right decision?"

She said she'll likely end up enrolling her three eldest children for in-class learning, but plans to change that decision if the city's COVID-19 infection rate surges between now and September.