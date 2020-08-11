Parents still worry what return to school will look like, after Quebec announces new measures

When it comes to Quebec's back-to-school plan, Juliet Oppong-Nuako sees it from both sides — as a parent and elementary school teacher — and she can't help but wonder if the province is ready to open schools.

"Do I feel assured that the province is ready? I'm going to be very honest with you and say that I don't know," she said.

Oppong-Nuako is among the growing number of parents and teachers voicing concern with the government's measures for the September return to school.

"'Be prepared to get sick.' Basically, that's what we're being told," she said.

Oppong-Nuako, a teacher at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School in Montreal, is confident her son will follow the rules, but says she's apprehensive about the extra load teachers like herself will have to take on.

For example, she teaches a specialized classroom with children from Grade 1 to 6, which means some of her students will have to wear a mask in certain areas of the school, while others won't.

"If we work a month on equality and fairness and equity, and then I tell them that some of them have to wear a mask and others do not: stagnation," she said, describing the role of having to make sense of the government's reasoning when she herself grapples with it as an added burden to an already full load.

"We will do the job right, but we will have to forsake our mental health to get that job done, so that is what upsets me."

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced a number of adjustments to the plan, first presented in June, Monday. The noteworthy measures include that students in Grade 5 and above must where masks in common areas of the school, but not in the classroom.

As well, classrooms will no longer be divided into groups of students, but will themselves be considered "bubbles."

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Caroline Quach says the measures are in-line with expert recommendations so far. She said having smaller bubbles with dividers wouldn't necessarily have been safer because if one of the children is sick, the rest of the classroom would have to isolate anyway.

Single parenting in a pandemic

But for Miranda Feenstra, the idea of her 10-year-old daughter being exposed to up to 30 other students is worrying as a single mother with no other family members in the province.

Single parenting in a pandemic has had its challenges but Feenstra and her daughter have been making the most of it, building a chicken coop in the backyard and planting a garden in their Saint-Lazare backyard.

The two have been extra careful, limiting get-togethers to a few outdoor play dates with friends whose families Feenstra knows have been following physical distancing measures.

She says the revised back-to-school plan jeopardizes the efforts she and her daughter have made to stay safe.

"I honestly feel like everything I've done meant nothing because I have to just put my kid in school with no reduction in class sizes," Feenstra said.

"It's one thing if my child gets sick, I'll stay home. But what happens if I get sick?"

Parents say they shouldn't need doctor's note to opt-out

Sarah Gibson started an online petition that has now garnered 18,000 signatures calling on the government urging the government to allow parents to opt out of sending kids back to school, like Ontario is doing, and provide more robust measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

