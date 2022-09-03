Parents will soon be paying £2,000 a month for nurseries

nursery fees

Nursery fees for children under two could reach £2,000 a month in some areas, new analysis has found.

Average monthly full-time nursery fees have also soared by £3,000 a year over the past two decades, according to a report by the Trades Union Congress.

Parents in Britain already shoulder the highest childcare costs in the developed world, according to the Centre for Policy Studies, a think tank. Almost a third of the average couple’s income is now spent on childcare, three times the amount in Germany.

The Women’s Budget Group, another think tank, has estimated that 1.7 million women do not take on extra work because of the cost of childcare, which leads to £28bn of lost economic output every year.

Megan Jarvie of Coram Family & Childcare, a charity, called on the next prime minister to provide more support for childcare costs. “The high costs faced by families mean that childcare is out of reach for too many families,” she said.

“Parents, and mothers in particular, are frozen out of work and children are missing out on this golden opportunity to improve their life chances and narrow the achievement gap between disadvantaged children and their peers.”

Analysis by the TUC found that the east of England and the West Midlands had seen the biggest rises in childcare costs, with annual spending up by 42pc and 38pc respectively.

Working parents are spending an increasing share of their wages on childcare, the report said.

According to a poll of parents of pre-school-age children, one in three spends more than a third of their wages on childcare.