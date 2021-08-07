Parents slam response from Yukon education minister on sexual abuse at Whitehorse school

Yukon education minister Jeanie McLean. McLean has written back to parents who sent her letters of concern over sexual abuse at Hidden Valley Elementary School that recently came to light. (Yukon Government Media Library - image credit)

Yukon's education minister has written back to parents at a Whitehorse elementary school, raising concerns over the fact they were never informed about an educational assistant who sexually abused a student in 2019.

Some parents say her responses don't address their concerns and are coming far too late. One parent even describes the letter she received as "insulting."

Minister Jeanie McLean confirmed in an interview Aug. 6 that her office sent written replies to Hidden Valley Elementary School parents the evening before.

Some parents had contacted her nearly three weeks ago following the publication of a CBC story that revealed an educational assistant had pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference against a young student at the school in 2020.

The student's father recently filed a lawsuit against the assistant and the Yukon government.

McLean said the delay in getting back from parents was because the education department "really needed to take the time necessary to ensure that we had accurate information about the situation in order to respond."

"I do absolutely share the concerns about the safety and protection of our children — I mean, they are our most vulnerable," she said.

Department takes situation 'extremely seriously,' says reply

The CBC has viewed several of the responses. They largely contain the same wording.

"This is a very concerning situation that the Department of Education takes extremely seriously," reads a version replying to a July 29 letter from the Concerned Parents of Hidden Valley School group.

"… We understand the impact this situation is having on the school community and we are committed to supporting all students and their families."

The response says McLean is "unfortunately not in a position to answer many of your questions" due to the lawsuit and RCMP investigations.

"I understand the frustration this may cause, and I share that frustration," the response continues. "...I again would like to acknowledge the concerns you have raised. The safety of our children is indeed my top priority."

Story continues

The letter also states the department will provide "additional supports" for students when school starts again later this month.

McLean told the CBC her department is working with the school council and principal to determine what exactly those supports will be.

"We see the students and the parents and families, of course, as part of our school community, so we'll be ensuring that their voices are heard and that we're providing what's needed," she said.

Reply 'insulting at best,' says one parent

Concerned Parents of Hidden Valley School member Jennifer Kiess said she and others in the group are frustrated by McLean's reply — both by its contents, and the amount of time it took to get it.

"The email that enclosed the letter, it started off by saying… 'Thank you for your patience, please accept this letter,' and I had my hopes high," Kiess said in an interview Aug. 6.

"Then I read it, and you know what? I don't accept the letter. I don't see anywhere within where she addressed our concerns."

Kiess said the group wanted McLean to explain why parents weren't notified when the educational assistant was convicted of sexual interference, and to formally notify all parents about the situation as well as provide immediate access to counselling services.

"[McLean's response] simply adds to my frustration... and honestly, it gets a failing grade," she said. "It was ludicrous. It was dancing around everything."

Another parent, whose name CBC has agreed to withhold due to her fears of professional repercussions, said the fact that the responses received by multiple parents were "almost identical" shows "the insensitive nature of the reply."

"It was essentially a form letter," she said. "It was insulting at best."

Lake Laberge MLA Brad Cathers, whose riding includes Hidden Valley, had also sent a letter to McLean about the situation. He, too, received a reply on Aug. 5 and said he found it "a bit disappointing."

"It seems that [the] government is more concerned right now about not admitting anything that might increase the chance of more lawsuits from other parents, and they're not recognizing that protecting children and being open and accountable with parents, including about any mistakes that occurred, is far, far more important than government avoiding financial liability," he said.

Yukon NDP leader Kate White sent a letter to McLean as well but, as of the afternoon of Aug. 6, hadn't received a reply. However, she said she's been in touch with a number of unsatisfied parents.

"This is an example of how [the] government has let people down," she said. "No one should have reached out for answers three weeks ago and just gotten a response because that is three weeks of doubt and that is three weeks of questioning and that is three weeks of not being sure what your next steps should be."

Child advocate doesn't have 'legal authority' for review, minister claims

McLean, in her interview with CBC, also said her department doesn't believe Yukon's child and youth advocate has the "legal authority" to conduct a systemic review into safety and supports at Hidden Valley.

The advocate, Annette King, announced the review on Aug. 3.

McLean said that while she "absolutely recognize[s] the important work of the child and youth advocate's office … what we're suggesting at this time is that it's not the right time given the active investigations that are happening right now."

She suggested King could commence a review under Section 15 of Yukon's Child and Youth Advocate Act, where a minister or the legislative assembly can ask the advocate to review a matter of concern, after the lawsuit and police investigations are settled.

King, however, has launched her current review under Section 12 of the act, which allows her look into "a policy or systemic issue ... that raises a substantial question of public interest."

"I will tell you that the Department of Education does not have the authority to determine whether a review is warranted," she said in an interview Aug. 6.

"The Yukon Child and Youth Advocate Office is an independent office of the legislative assembly, meaning we don't report [to] or receive guidance from a Yukon government department... Our accountability is to the children and youth of the Yukon — that's who we speak for."

King said the situation at Hidden Valley raises concerns that a number of children's rights are "either not being upheld to their fullest extent or even violated," including the rights to safety and protection, to education, to therapeutic support and recovery and to parental guidance.

"By dismissing our review, the department is dismissing the voice and rights of Hidden Valley Elementary School students and their families ... and this disappointing response from the department only adds to the harm that has already been done," she said.

"... But bottom line, they don't have the authority to conduct the review, I'll decide, and it works better when we work together."

Project Lynx, which a part of Yukon's victim services branch, offers supports for children who have experienced crime and their families. People can access Project Lynx by calling 867-667-3002 or sending an email to victim.services@yukon.ca.