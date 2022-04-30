Parents 'sick to death' of schools still hosting parents' evenings over Zoom

Parents evenings - sturti /E+

Parents are "sick to death" of schools hosting parents' evening over Zoom amid concerns that their children are still "behind" as a result of online learning and the pandemic.

In emails seen by The Telegraph, parents have complained that multiple schools across the country have not transitioned to in-person meetings with teachers despite the Government scrapping all Covid restrictions in February.

Parents and charities have now warned that schools which continue to exclusively host parents' evening online risk continuing to disrupt education post-pandemic.

Lyndsey Simpson, whose children attend senior schools in Lancashire, said that all the parents’ evenings she had attended this month have been remote, resulting in a "distant" relationship with teachers.

The mother-of-three told The Telegraph: "We're sick to death of it. Although it is convenient to extremely busy parents, it makes it even more difficult to help your child if there are any problems."

She added: "And the relationship with school staff is more distant, something which seems set in stone since the lockdowns."

'Some things just need to be said face-to-face'

Another parent told The Telegraph that Fen Ditton Primary School and Bottisham Village College - both in Cambridge under Anglian Learning Academy - have hosted virtual parents’ evenings for the third year in a row.

The mother-of-two said that there "should at least be a choice" for the parents who wish to attend the meetings face-to-face.

"Not everyone is computer literate and they can find virtual meetings challenging, not everyone has a quiet private place to sit whilst on the meetings and the time just cuts out mid-conversation once the five minute timer is up," she said.

The Cambridge-based mother added that "some things just need to be said face-to-face", which she added is what would have been preferred for her child in secondary school in order to "discuss GCSE questions".

Molly Kingsley, co-founder of the parents’ campaign group UsForThem, told The Telegraph: "It’s not obvious what justification there is for schools to continue to offer Zoom-only parents' evenings.

"Whilst some parents prefer online, many have expressed concerns to us, so it’s essential that parents are given the option of attending in person where they believe this is in the best interests of their child."

She added: "This is particularly important in the context of the last two years as some children will be behind developmentally and academically relative to pre-school closures."

Everyone 'should be given a choice'

Other parents have said that continuing to host the meetings online post-pandemic is a "cop-out" and that everyone "should be given a choice".

One posted on Facebook that the teachers are often late to the online meetings, it can be difficult to hear them and that the remote discussions result in a "clunky interaction".

Melanie Sanderson, the managing editor of The Good Schools Guide, said: "Announcing big life changes or holding detailed conversations about academic or behavioural concerns should always take place in person or over the telephone at an appropriate time."

The Telegraph has been campaigning for schools to put children first as the country recovers from the pandemic and repeated lockdowns.

Anglian Learning Academy did not respond to requests for comment.