Parents sent kid to school knowing he had coronavirus

Attleboro High School had to quarantine at least 30 students after a student with coronavirus turned up to class ((CBS Boston))

The parents of a Massachusetts high school student sent their child in for in-person classes, despite knowing he had tested positive for coronavirus three days earlier.

The student at Attleboro High School, near Boston, was tested for Covid-19 on 9 September and got back a positive result two days later, but still went in for in-person classes on 14 September, according to NBC News.

At least 30 people who came in contact with the student on that day are now having to quarantine for two weeks, under Massachusetts’ coronavirus guidelines.

Massachusetts mayor Paul Heroux told NBC that a public health nurse spoke to the parents on Tuesday, and confirmed that they had known about the positive test for three days, but still sent the child to school.

Mr Heroux added: “There's no question about whether or not the parents knew.”

The school's principal, Bill Runey, told NBC that officials found out about the student’s positive test result on Tuesday, after the child had already turned up for in-person classes.

“I knew that we were going to end up having some cases, but I didn’t expect they would be on the first day,” he said.

