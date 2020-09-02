Parents scramble to accomodate delayed school start

Parents are once again trying to figure out plans for their kids after Ottawa's largest public board pushed back the start date for elementary and remote learners.

Malaka Hendela, a parent and co-chair of the Ottawa-Carleton Assembly of School Councils was caught off guard by the delay. Her son is heading into Grade 4.

"If you don't have options, how are we going to make this work? And I realized, quickly, that lots of other people are having similar concerns," she said.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board sent a letter to parents on Monday evening, announcing elementary students will begin the week of Sept. 14, a week later than high school students. All remote learners, regardless of grade, start Sept. 18.

View photos Francis Ferland/CBC More

"While we know that extending the start is a frustration certainly for our families and our students," said OCDSB director of education Camille Williams-Taylor in an interview with CBC Tuesday, "we also recognize that putting into place all of the structures needed to ensure safety, good routines ... are going to take a little bit of time."

The schools also need that time to begin collapsing classrooms which means students who opted for remote learning in elementary schools won't be leaving behind smaller classes, but rather force the amalgamation of classes, in order to maintain provincial funding.

View photos Francis Ferland/CBC More

Funding continues to be based on number of students in each class, according to the Ontario Public School Boards' Association.

Hendela says parents sending kids to classrooms expecting smaller classes because of students who are opting for remote learning will be disappointed.

"That message is only now trickling out to the broader community," said Hendela. "They're going to be collapsing classes together, and we don't know what that's going to look like. I don't know how many kids are going to be in my son's class."

There are no caps on class sizes for Grades 4 to 8, only an overall average of 24.5, which means some classes could be as large as 30 or more.

She said class sizes and the delayed start are the two biggest issues parents are grappling with now, with no confidence that plans won't change again.

"There's a lot of anxiety — are we making the right choice?" said Neelam Charania who has two children going into Grades 1 and 3 at Half Moon Bay Public School.

Story continues