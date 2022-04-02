Parents of Pennsylvania teen fatally shot by state police in 2020 file federal lawsuit

Kathryne Rubright, Brian Myszkowski and Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY NETWORK
·4 min read

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – The family of a teenager fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police in 2020 is suing department personnel, Monroe County district attorneys and the county itself, alleging, among other things, that troopers used excessive force.

State police shot Christian Hall, 19, on Dec. 30, 2020, after about 90 minutes of attempts at negotiation and de-escalation. Troopers responded after Hall anonymously called 911 about a possibly suicidal person. Hall held a pellet gun pointed up and away from the police, and he was shot with his hands in the air.

The federal lawsuit in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, filed by Hall's parents Fe and Gareth Hall, who are represented by civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon M. Jacob, includes a wrongful death claim.

"The Pennsylvania State Police cannot comment on pending litigation," Brent Miller, a spokesperson for the department told the Pocono Record, part of the USA TODAY Network.

CHRISTIAN HALL CASE: Unredacted footage shows Christian Hall, 19, with his hands up when fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump holds a photo of Christian Hall at a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchik and four Pennsylvania State Police troopers are also defendants.

The troopers are accused of excessive force and failure to intervene, both Fourth Amendment violations. The lawsuit says Hall never threatened troopers and did not point a weapon at anyone.

The Monroe County district attorney's office found the shooting justified and declined to ask Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office for an outside review.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, also alleges Evanchik, Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine Jr. and First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso conspired to interfere with Hall's parents' civil rights.

Christine and Mancuso sought to embarrass Hall's parents, covered up false police statements and misled the public, the lawsuit says, while Evanchik authorized a false police statement, did not have it retracted and delayed an internal investigation, according to the suit.

GRIEF, FAITH AND ANGER: Christian Hall's parents reflect on a year without their son

Mancuso said Wednesday afternoon he briefly reviewed the complaint but said, "it fails to state a valid claim against the DA’s Office, DA Christine, and myself."

After the shooting, state police issued a statement claiming that troopers fired after Hall pointed his weapon at them. Dashcam video showed Hall did not do that.

The District Attorney's Office in March 2021 released footage of the shooting but blurred and redacted the final seconds of the video. Before the blur, Hall is last seen with his hands up. Months later, unredacted video, obtained by Spotlight PA and NBC News from Hall’s parents, showed Hall kept his hands above his head for 14 seconds, with the gun pointed away from the police. With his hands still up, troopers fired a series of gunshots at Hall.

Christian Hall is shown here with his hands up, the last position seen in a video presentation from the Monroe County District Attorney&#39;s Office before he was blurred out as he was shot.
The lawsuit says the family obtained the footage via subpoena, but that Evanchik initially objected and later sought to release the video subject to a confidentially agreement.

When Mancuso showed the blurred footage at a press conference, the "presentation misleads the viewer into believing that in the redacted portion of the video, (Hall) pointed the perceived handgun at Troopers while advancing on Troopers," the lawsuit says. The suit alleges Christine and Mancuso intentionally meant to mislead the public and support the false police statement with the blurred video.

Mancuso defended the office's holding of a press conference, saying prosecutors had a "responsibility to keep the public informed and reassured that this tragic incident was not due to the unjustified use of deadly force by law enforcement."

The lawsuit also says the two prosecutors retaliated against Hall's parents due to their criticism of state police and the district attorney's office. Fe and Gareth Hall wanted the state attorney general to investigate the claims, which the suit also mentions.

Gareth Hall addresses crowds in Philadelphia with his wife Fe at his side. The father of 19-year-old Christian Hall said he felt &quot;overwhelmed&quot; by the turnout at a rally on April 10, 2021. Hall was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Troopers in the Poconos while experiencing what lawyers are calling a &quot;mental health crisis.&quot;
Gareth Hall addresses crowds in Philadelphia with his wife Fe at his side. The father of 19-year-old Christian Hall said he felt "overwhelmed" by the turnout at a rally on April 10, 2021. Hall was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Troopers in the Poconos while experiencing what lawyers are calling a "mental health crisis."

In the lawsuit, Hall's family's lawyers argued the state attorney general couldn't investigate unless invited to do so by local prosecutors, according to state law. But Mancuso said Wednesday that the attorney general can seek to supersede the district attorney to launch a criminal investigation if the attorney general shows "that the DA failed or refused to prosecute and that failure constitutes an abuse of discretion," Mancuso said in a written statement.

"The AG has not and will not attempt supersession. The circumstances surrounding the use of deadly force demonstrate that such force was justified under the circumstances known to the officers," Mancuso added.

Hall was 70 feet away and stood "in the universal position of surrender" when shot, the lawsuit says.

"What happened to Christian and his parents is not excusable," Crump and Jacob said in a statement Wednesday.

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski