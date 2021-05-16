Parents pay tribute to son, 2, killed in suspected gas explosion in Lancashire

George Arthur Hinds (Lancashire Police)

The parents of a little boy who died this morning after a suspected gas explosion in Lancashire have paid tribute to their “beautiful little angel”.

Two houses collapsed and four people were injured in the blast in Heysham.

Lancashire Police said the boy, named George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died as a result of the tragic incident.

George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were also injured.

In a tribute, they said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

Lancashire Police

“He was so precious to us. We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened. Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today.”

A major incident was declared after the explosion on Mallowdale Avenue at about 2.30am on Sunday.

Residents described the noise of the blast as “like a bomb going off” and said debris had covered streets and fields nearby.

Police said the emergency services, local authority and partners remain at the site and a safety cordon remains in place.

Several residents have been evacuated and are being looked after by the local authority.

Gas service engineers are working to make the area safe and people are being asked to avoid the area while they deal with this ongoing incident.

A fundraiser for residents of Mallowdale Avenue has been set up and raised more than £20,000 in just over four hours.

Heather Brandwood, manager of two pubs in nearby Morecambe, set up a GoFundMe appeal after seeing the explosion on the news.

She told the PA news agency: “Although we don’t know any of the people personally, we don’t need to know someone’s name or face to help them.

“People have really pulled together as a community, it’s really humbling.

“Anything we can do that might relieve a bit of pressure and a little bit of stress for those involved is worth doing.”

Read More

Fundraiser for Heysham blast residents raises £20,000 in four hours

Child dies and four left injured in huge gas explosion in Lancashire

Major incident declared after gas explosion in Lancashire