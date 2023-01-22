Parents say Paschal High School is safe, urge lawmakers to provide more support to students

Parents and students at Paschal High School attending a basketball game at the school on Saturday said they were surprised by the Friday shooting at a Whataburger across the street from campus but aren’t worried about it happening again.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured, according to police. The two victims and suspected shooter were all students at Paschal High School. Police have not released their names.

Abby Voigt, a parent at the basketball game on Saturday, said Paschal has always felt safe.

“This is a catasptrophic loss, and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Voigt said she would like to see more emphasis put on mental health, but feels the school district takes safety seriously.

Giovanni Sanchez and August McFarland, freshmen who were at the game, said they were shocked to hear about the shooting. They’d seen the victims in the hall, but didn’t know them well.

“Paschal feels like a safe school most of the time,” Sanchez said.

Other parents said the shooting worried them, but they mostly felt like their children were safe and officials at the school do a good job of keeping it that way.

Ken Kuhl, the president of the district-wide council of PTAs, said on Facebook that “the loss of a child is a uniquely devastating event” that “creates a hole in our future.”

He said he believes the school district works diligently to keep schools and students safe but that limited access to mental health support will make that job harder.

“Although this shooting was near a Fort Worth ISD school, it didn’t happen inside one,” Kuhl wrote. “I think some of our kids struggle with safety issues in the communities surrounding their schools as well ... in between home and school. Our city support services need to keep our kids safe between home and the classroom.”

He urged parents to talk to city leaders and state lawmakers and urge them to fund protection and emotional support for children inside and out of the classroom.