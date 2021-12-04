Parents of Michigan ‘shooter’ charged with manslaughter

The parents of a teenager accused of a school shooting in Michigan that left four people dead have been taken into custody after they were charged with manslaughter.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of opening fire shortly before 1pm on Tuesday November 30 at Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for buying their son the weapon as a Christmas gift and ignoring warning signs as late as the day of the shooting.

James, left, and Jennifer Crumbley (AP)

“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” Oakland Country prosecutor Karen McDonald said, adding that the gun “seems to have been just freely available to that individual”.

She said the parents’ actions went “far beyond negligence”.

A fugitive warrant was issued for the pair for failing to appear for a court arraignment on Friday. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office also posted a Be on the Lookout notice for them on Facebook.

Authorities had offered a $10,000 (£7,500) reward for information leading to the arrests of the parents but they have now been found.

Detroit police found the two at what “looked like a residential building” in the early hours of Saturday, spokesman Rudy Harper said.

"We arrested them," Harper said when asked if the parents turned themselves in, adding they were trying to escape when they were caught.

Detroit Police Chief James White told a news conference the couple had not broken into the building where they were arrested, but had been let in by somebody.

"If they think they’re going to get away, they’re not," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard had told CNN.

Police handouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley (VIA REUTERS)

In a statement, lawyers for the couple said they were returning for their arraignment and “are not fleeing from law enforcement”.

But a scheduled 4.30pm video arraignment did not take place as planned.

The U.S. Marshals Service said its fugitive apprehension team from Detroit had been working with the sheriff’s office on the search.

Story continues

Four days before the shooting, Ethan accompanied his father to a gun shop, where James Crumbley bought a semi-automatic handgun, prosecutors said.

Later that day, Ethan posted photos of the gun on social media, writing, "Just got my new beauty today" and adding a heart emoji.

The following day, his mother posted that the two of them were "testing out his new Christmas present," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Michigan law prohibits those under age 18 from buying or possessing firearms, except in limited circumstances such as hunting with a license and a supervising adult.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism (Oakland County Sheriff's Office/)

McDonald told a news conference the charges were intended to "send a message: that gun owners have a responsibility."

Whether prosecutors could prove the parents bought the gun for their son could be crucial, one expert said.

Eric Ruben, a law professor at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, said it would be easier for prosecutors to prevail if they could prove the parents took some direct action that led to the deaths - for example, buying the gun.

If they merely failed to act, he said, prosecutors would have to show the parents had some legal duty to the victims.

Prosecutors described several chilling warning signs in the days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School, about 40 miles (60 km) north of Detroit.

On one day, a teacher saw Ethan Crumbley searching for ammunition on his phone during class and alerted school officials, who left messages for his mother that went unreturned.

In a text message to her son, Jennifer Crumbley wrote: "LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

The morning of the shooting, a teacher discovered a drawing that Ethan Crumbley had made depicting a handgun, a bullet, and a bleeding figure next to the words "Blood everywhere" and "The thoughts won’t stop - help me," McDonald said.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were summoned to the school, where they were instructed to get Ethan counseling within 48 hours.

They "resisted" the idea of taking their son home from school and did not search his backpack nor ask him about the gun, she said.

"The notion that a parent could read those words and also know that their son had access to a deadly weapon that they gave him is unconscionable, and I think it’s criminal," McDonald said.

Ethan Crumbley returned to class and later walked out of a bathroom with the gun, killing four students and injuring seven other people, authorities said.

When news of an active shooter at the school broke, Jennifer Crumbley sent Ethan a text message, urging him, "Don’t do it," according to prosecutors.

James Crumbley, meanwhile, drove straight home to check whether the gun was there before calling police to report that it was missing and that his son might be the shooter, McDonald said. The gun had been stored in an unlocked drawer in the parents’ bedroom.

Unlike some states, Michigan does not legally require gun owners to keep their firearms secured from children.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult, even though he is under 18.

Read More

Gymshark to open first ever physical store on Regent Street

Headteachers facing backlash for cancelling Christmas plays

Stigma, mansplaining and safety worries — dating as a single parent