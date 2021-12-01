Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect May Also Be Charged: Prosecutor

The parents of the 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday could also face charges for their son’s alleged crimes.

On Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Ethan Crumbley with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four other students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford Township.

Bouchard said the alleged shooter used a 9 mm Sig Sauer gun that his father had purchased the week before.

That could lead to the suspect’s parents being charged as well.

“Owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate,” McDonald said.

Authorities didn’t offer a motive for the shooting, but McDonald told reporters that a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police suggested the shooting was premeditated and ”not just an impulsive act.”

Prior to the shooting, the suspect’s parents were called to the school Tuesday “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning,” but the teen remained in school. The shooting occurred a few hours later, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters.

Bouchard didn’t offer details about what had troubled school officials, but said “there is nothing that he could have faced that would warrant senseless, absolutely brutal violence on other kids.”

You can see McDonald discuss the charges against the suspect in the press conference below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...