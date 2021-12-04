Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley arrested in Detroit after going missing

The parents of a teenager accused of a school shooting in which four people died have been arrested after going missing.

James and Jennifer Crumbley had been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, but hours after the charges were announced, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said authorities were searching for them after their lawyer said they had stopped answering messages.

Mr and Mrs Crumbley are accused of buying their 15-year-old son Ethan a handgun used in the shooting as well as ignoring warning signs on the day of the shooting.

Rudy Harper of the Detroit Police said the pair were taken into custody on the first floor of a residential structure on Saturday, according to NBC News.

Ethan has been charged as an adult with crimes including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

He is alleged to have emerged from a toilet and opened fire in a hallway. Seven students and a teacher were shot before he surrendered.

Three of the students died on Tuesday, and the fourth died on Wednesday.