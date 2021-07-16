Parents love this Nuna car seat—and it's more than $100 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

These Nuna car seats sell out quickly—so act fast to get one on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021.

Buying all the stuff that "experts" say you need to have in order to be the perfect mom, dad or caregiver can be super stressful—especially when those products have a high price tag. But thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can shop for all kinds of kids' gear, clothing and accessories that will help you stay on budget. There's one deal in particular that stands out during this mega-event for new parents especially: At long last, the cult-favorite, incredibly expensive Nuna car seats are on sale.

Right now, Nordstrom cardholders can get the Nuna RAVA Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat, originally $549.95, on sale for $409.90. Additionally, you can get the Nuna PIPA Lite LX Infant car seat and base on sale for $314.90, down $105.05 from its usual $419.95 retail price.

These amazing discounts are part of Nordstrom's early access deals and will become available to the general public on Wednesday, July 28. Eager to shop before the huge crowds swarm in? You can sign up to become a cardholder to add them to your cart now—and get a $60 bonus note to use during the sale (just be sure to shop responsibly).

Nuna's car seats offer a safe, cozy way for your little one to travel with you wherever you go.

Touted as one of the most popular car seats of 2021 by shoppers and bloggers alike, the Nuna RAVA can make traveling with your little one far less of a hassle. This convertible car seat is made with a special flame-retardant fabric and has a 5-star rating at Nordstrom. Reviewers say it's a great option that'll work for kids from birth to toddlerhood.

Looking for something lighter than the average car seat but just as durable and protective for your baby? Meet the PIPA Lite LX, which weighs less than 6 pounds (not including your canopy or insert). With a 4.5-star rating at Nordstrom, this car seat is a hit with busy parents, who say it's easy to install and especially light to carry around.

From running errands to planning trips to the park, juggling everything you do with your child can be hard, but having a reliable car seat like the Nuna PIPA Lite LX or RAVA can go a long way toward making each trip better for you and your kiddo. And luckily, thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021, you can save a little extra along the way, too.

