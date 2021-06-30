Parents love mom’s ‘great idea’ for repurposing old baby onesies: ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’

mom upcycles old onesie

A mom’s onesie hack has parents wondering where this tip was all along.

Baby clothes are adorable, of course, but they have a few downsides. Since infants rapidly develop, your little one will be outgrowing their clothes in months, meaning you’ll need to buy new ones pretty regularly – as if parenting weren’t expensive enough.

But if you’re interested in giving your old baby clothes a new life, TikTok mom @xotiny__ shared a clever trick for upcycling her daughter’s onesie.

The mother took a pair of scissors and cut the bottom flap off of an old onesie. Then, she used the flap as a bib for her daughter by placing it over the baby’s head while she ate. Meanwhile, the remaining piece of the onesie was still a perfectly good t-shirt. It was really that easy.

The hack racked up 4.4 million views. Parents were surprised they never thought of doing it themselves.

“Where were you 30 years ago?” a user wrote.

“Oh my gosh. Why didn’t I think of this when my twins were little?” another person commented.

“I could have used this a couple of years ago. What a great idea!” someone added.

