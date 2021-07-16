Parents Of LGBTQIA Teens Are Offered Support By Elevations RTC

Salt Lake City, Utah, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevations RTC has recently announced that they are starting a new support group specifically for parents of LGBTQIA kids. This local Salt Lake City treatment center is known for helping people heal. They believe having a strong family support system at home is crucial for every LGBTQIA kid.

Building A Healthy Family Support System

Without a strong support system at home, many families can fall out of the loop with one another. Not knowing the right way to be there and for your child when they want to open up could have a damaging effect on your relationship. If the right steps aren't taken, families could fall apart.

This is why Elevations RTC feels strongly about their parent support group. With the right support and communication, families can come closer together and stay in the loop. Elevations RTC wants to work with families to make it easier to stay together and is flexible with their programs to help accommodate busy schedules.

Why A Family Support System Is Important For LGBTQIA Kids

The world is cruel enough. When LGBTQIA kids come home, it is supposed to be their safe place. While many parents want to be there for their children, they are not sure of the right way to get them to open up. The parent support groups at RTC Elevation provide parents with helpful advice and resources to become a support system that their child can trust.

Group therapy has helped a lot of parents form closer relationships with their children. Not only has it helped them create a safe space for their LGBTQIA kid to open up, but it also creates an open path for communication to build a stronger relationship in the future.

Elevations RTC understands that every parent takes the news of their child coming out differently. They want people to know that they are not bad parents if the news wasn't processed in the warmest manner. Their family therapy sessions are focused on making the future better for parents and their LGBTQIA kids.

Story continues

Support Focused On Staying Together

The Elevations RTC staff is committed to helping all members of the family build a strong support system at home. While the LGBTQIA kid is the one going through major changes, it doesn't mean the parents don't need support as well. Some parents have mixed feelings about the news, and these support groups are focused on expressing them in a healthy way.

What many people don't realize is that family members need support when it comes to processing their feelings as well. This is not selfish at all. RTC Elevations designed these therapy groups to help parents sort out what they are feeling in a healthy way so they can be strong for their children.

This is why these groups are dedicated to helping all families. Elevations RTC can help all parents find healthy solutions to get their family members talking to each other.

CONTACT: contact@elevationsrtc.com



