From In-Laws To Grands, A Guide To Gifting Every Parent In Your Life

Some names on our holiday shopping list are tougher to tackle than others, but few trump the "parent" category. Beyond our own flesh and blood, the parent label can span across almost everyone in our lives. There are our biological parents, our step-parents, our significant other's parents (new or permanent), and our grandparents. And then, come a certain age, the word "parent" starts to encompass our friends who are now producing their own spawn.



When gifting a parent, there's a careful balance of finding a functional present, but also one that says "Hey, I know you still have an identity outside of being a procreator." With soon-to-be and relatively new parents, it's best to help them out with presents that lend a helping hand. With your own family, key in on their personalities as you would your friends. As for your in-laws, we've offered some helpful tips for navigating those choppy waters. But most importantly, remember that unless they're truly clueless, parents of all walks of life are seasoned veterans at politely loving anything you decide to gift them.



Your Parents

Animalist Customized Dog Art Portrait

If they seem to show Fido more love than they ever showed you, well, just embrace it and be thankful that it might distract them from asking about potential grandkids anytime soon. We're guessing they will be quite taken with Animalist's custom pet portraits crafted by the company's Swedish artist founders in Scandinavian styles — design choices include minimalist line prints, colorful form silhouettes, and abstract modern art posters.



Animalist Customized Poster Art for your Dog, $, available at Animalist

Joanna Buchanan Limited-Edition Zodiac Hanging Ornament

You know their signs, you know they love collecting new holiday ornaments, and you know they're going to love these jeweled Zodiac stunners from Joanna Buchanan. Crafted from zinc, glass, and velvet ribbon, each sparkling ornament comes packaged inside a delightfully giftable keepsake box.



Joanna Buchanan Limited-Edition Zodiac Hanging Ornament, $, available at Joanna Buchanan

In Good Taste California Wine Mixer Tasting Kit

Show dear old mom and dad just how much you love them with a winter wine tasting featuring California's best vintage hits. Just don't blame us if they end up sleeping off Christmas dinner after a week and a half with this gift.



In Good Taste California Wine Mixer, $, available at In Good Taste

Lettuce Grow The Farmstand

If your parents are big into gardening — and you've got $$$ to spend — invest in this next-level outdoor garden stand complete with seedlings for growing over 200+ fruits, veggies, and herbs. The futuristic-looking hydroponic system is self-watering and self-fertilizing — and, as the site describes it, is like "having a 40 square foot farm in your backyard. But, without the big yard, hours of labor, or PhD in horticulture."



Lettuce Grow The Farmstand, $, available at Lettuce Grow

Click & Grow 3 Smart Self-Watering Garden

Or, if you're looking for something a little more budget-friendly and compact, then we suggest a best-selling smart garden from Click & Grow. This under-$200 hydroponic gift does all the same self-watering as its pricier predecessor but in a compact, countertop-friendly style.



Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden, $, available at Nordstrom

Crosley Musician Entertainment Center

Allow them to step back in time with this retro-meet-modern-day turntable. Its classic analog style is matched with premium sound capabilities; featuring everything from a 3-speed record player to CD player, cassette deck, AM/FM radio, and Bluetooth-enabled wireless connection.



Crosley Musician Entertainment Center, $, available at Urban Outfitters

TCL 40-Inch Smart LED Roku TV



When it comes to empty-nesting 'rents, you can't go wrong with a TV upgrade to take their Wheel Of Fortune & Jeopardy power hour to another level.



TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $, available at Amazon

Anthropologie Scrabble Boardgame

It's a fact, parents love Scrabble. Treat yours to a stylish new set they'll love to leave out on the table in between competitive rounds.



Anthropologie Scrabble for Anthropologie Game, $, available at Anthropologie

In-Laws

Brightland The Luminous Capsule

When in doubt, a fancy olive oil and vinegar set is always a good crowd-pleaser gift.



Brightland The Luminous Capsule, $, available at Brightland

Mikuni Wild Harvest Haku Japanese Shoyu

Another when-in-doubt-gift idea? Fancy soy sauce. This Japanese-style "Shoyu" is known for its sweet and delicate flavor profile that gives a hint of umami to whatever it's paired with.



Mikuni Wild Harvest Haku Japanese Shoyu, $, available at Food52

Artifact Uprising Wood Calendar

Gift them a customizable desktop calendar filled with their favorite family photos from the past few years.





Artifact Uprising Wood Calendar, $, available at Artifact Uprising

Monopoly: Shitz Creek Board Game

A classic family game with a pop-culture theme they'll likely be able to reference (and enjoy).



Monopoly Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Board Game, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Etsy Custom Neighborhood Map Print

NativeMaps is a top-rated Etsy shop based in Nashville, Tennessee that will handmake a custom print of your giftee's neighborhood streets for them to proudly display on the wall.



NativeMaps Custom Neighborhood Map Print, $, available at Etsy

Beautiful By Drew Barrymore One-Touch Electric Kettle

This best-selling, sage-green electric kettle will look just lovely boiling seven cups of water in under seven minutes on your in-law's countertop. The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore creation features programmable settings and a sleek touch-activated display.



Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle, Sage Green, $, available at Walmart

Your New-ish Significant Other's Parents

Levain Bakery Cookies

When making a first impression, let the good cookies do all the hard work. Unless they have dietary restrictions, these iconic NYC-bakery jumbo morsels will wow them for years to come.



Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment (Four-Pack), $, available at Levain Bakery

The Sill Hoya Heart Succulent

Flowers can often feel expected. Surprise them with an alternative flora gift instead in the form of a pretty (and low-maintenance) heart-shaped hoya succulent.



The Sill Hoya Heart Plant, $, available at The Sill

LAFCO Chamomile Lavender Hand Soap

A super-safe (and not too pricey) gift for parents you don't know all too well is the nice hand soap they can put in their guest bathroom. And, LAFCO's best-selling chamomile-lavender scented bottle is sure to appeal to their senses.



Lafco Liquid Soap, Chamomile Lavender, 12 Fl Oz, $, available at Amazon

Grandparents

Etsy Personalized Love Letter Blanket

You'd be hard-pressed to find a sweeter Grandparent's gift than this personalized love-letter blanket from the lovely Etsy shop, FrankiePrintCo.



FrankiePrintCo Personalized Love Letter Blanket, $, available at Etsy

Galison Birds Of The World Puzzle

What do Grandparents love more than puzzles? Birding. This lovely under-$20 jigsaw from Galison is a gift that gives them both.





Galison Birds of The World Puzzle, 1,000 Pieces, 27” x 20'', $, available at Amazon

Aaron Reynolds Effin' Birds Book - A Field Guide to Identification

If your G-Parents are into birds and have a sense of humor, then we'd suggest taking the birding gifts a step further with this A+ identification field guide to "more than 200 of the rudest birds on earth."





Penguin Random House Effin' Birds Book - A Field Guide to Identification, $, available at Always Fits

Amazon New Kindle Paperwhite

If they love to read but their eyes are not what they used to be, then treat them to Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite. The improved e-reader is even more lightweight than its predecessor with an enhanced paper-like display that we'd argue looks better (aka crisper and clearer) than the pages of a real book.



Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) - Without Ads, $, available at Amazon

Garret Wade Portable Bench & Kneeler

Not only is this portable gift one that your Grands can use to comfortably sit or kneel while doing chores or hobbies around the house, but it's also equipped with a storage bag on either end to securely hold their shears, gloves, or any other tools they may be using while they work.



Garret Wade Portable Bench & Kneeler, $, available at Garret Wade

Instant Pot Pro 10-In-1 Pressure Cooker 6-Quart

Treat them to an upgrade from that antique crockpot they've been using since before you were born. Instant Pot's crowd-favorite pressure cooker is just as easy to "set it and forget" it but will get the job done a whole lot better.





Instant Pot 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart, $, available at Amazon

Parents With Kids



Crockd Pottery Kit

A giftable bundle of art therapy that both parents and kids can enjoy together. Crockd's pottery kit comes thoughtfully packed with eco-friendly and locally-sourced clay, handmade wooden tools, conversation starter cards, and an instruction booklet with step-by-step designs.



crockd Crockd Pottery Kit, $, available at Crockd

Dearfoams Carson Matching Family Slippers

If matching Christmas pajamas is already a standing tradition for the family, then add to their fun with Dearfoams customizable matching slippers for mama bears, papa bears, and lil's bears.



Dearfoams Carson Mama Bear Slide, $, available at Dearfoams

Etsy Personalized Animal & Dinosaur Family Aprons

Or, their fam is more into arts & crafts/kitchen activities than lounging on the couch, go with a customized set of matching aprons stamped with their favorite animals and/or dinosaurs.



littlechook Personalized Animal & Dinosaur Family Aprons, $, available at Etsy

Uncommon Goods Erupting Dinasaur Bath Volcano

Speaking of dinos: Ditch the rubber ducky and help them make bathtime lots of fun with this epic erupting dinosaur bath volcano — that does exactly what you imagine it would do. After placing the fizzy puck inside the base of the volcano, parents can float it in the bath to activate the "lava" flor. After each volcanic eruption, the bathtime kiddos can open up the mountain to discover a little dino figurine hiding inside.



Uncommon Goods Erupting Dinosaur Bath Volcano, $, available at Mary Westerhaus

Bookroo Monthly Book Subscription Box

Gift them a monthly subscription to a box of two-to-three new books (with curated options for ages 0-12) that will get the kiddos excited to open, discover, and read together as a fam.



Bookroo 3-Month Book Subscription Gift Box, $, available at Bookroo

Meddy Teddy Original Yoga Bear

Gift this plush-yet-bendable handmade bear to any yoga-practicing friends with kiddos as an adorable way to encourage them to join in on the practice.



Meddy Teddy Yoga Bear, $, available at Meddy Teddy

EcoBirdy Container Kiwi

This one's pricey but still a buzzy best-seller among the cool-parent set. So, if you're in the market and have the quiche to spend, then this kids' storage container designed to mirror New Zealand's endangered kiwi is the IT gift. Crafted from 100%-ecothylene materials with a magnetic beak that pops off to reveal a hollow interior, "feeding the bird" makes for cute-kiddo encouragement to put those toys away.



EcoBirdy Container Kiwi - Paua, $, available at Goodee

Expecting Parents

The Honest Company Mini Clean-Conscious Diaper Cake

An expecting parent will never have enough diapers on hand. This cute gift of 35 diapers looks like a layered cake but is way more useful than a fork full of frosting. The diapers come in adorable giraffe prints (pictured), pandas, blossoms, and blue dots, and dashes.



The Honest Company Mini Clean Conscious Diaper Cake, Multi-Colored Giraffes, $, available at The Honest Company

Brooklinen Brooklittles Baby Bundle

If they love Brooklinen's best-selling bedding, then chances are they (and their new baby) will also love its best-selling Brooklittles bundle. Each sweetly printed set contains a 100%-cotton swaddle set, two crib sheets, and a super-snuggly quilt.



Brooklinen Baby Bundle, $, available at Brooklinen

Owlet Cam Smart HD Video Baby Monitor

Upgrade their baby-cam game with Owlet's HD 1080p video system that offers the next-level capabilities of night vision, sound and motion notifications, and two-way audio streamed directly and securely to their smartphones.



Owlet Smart HD Video Baby Monitor, $, available at Owlet

WeeSprout Modern 3-In-1 White Wooden Baby High Chair

As far as aesthetically pleasing high chairs go, WeeSprout's minimalist and lightweight iteration takes the cake. Its three-in-one design serves as a high chair, booster seat, and kid-friendly chair with adjustable legs that grow with tots from babyhood to toddlerhood.



Weesprout Modern 3-in-1 White Wooden Baby High Chair, $, available at Weesprout

Manhattan Toy Musical Lili Llama

In addition to taking up precious space, baby toys can also take a toll on expecting parents' home-design vibes. This little wooden llama named Lili isn't just nice to look at, it also won the "2019 Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award" — which, we're guessing, means it's a darn good toy. Lili provides ample auditory to visual stimulation along with hand-eye coordination exercise with all the bells and whistles from xylophones to clacking saddle-drum blankets and a removable tail that doubles as a maraca.



Manhattan Toy Musical Lili Llama, $, available at Maisonette

