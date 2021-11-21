From In-Laws To Grands, A Guide To Gifting Every Parent In Your Life
Ray Lowe
·11 min read
Some names on our holiday shopping list are tougher to tackle than others, but few trump the "parent" category. Beyond our own flesh and blood, the parent label can span across almost everyone in our lives. There are our biological parents, our step-parents, our significant other's parents (new or permanent), and our grandparents. And then, come a certain age, the word "parent" starts to encompass our friends who are now producing their own spawn.
When gifting a parent, there's a careful balance of finding a functional present, but also one that says "Hey, I know you still have an identity outside of being a procreator." With soon-to-be and relatively new parents, it's best to help them out with presents that lend a helping hand. With your own family, key in on their personalities as you would your friends. As for your in-laws, we've offered some helpful tips for navigating those choppy waters. But most importantly, remember that unless they're truly clueless, parents of all walks of life are seasoned veterans at politely loving anything you decide to gift them.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
LYON, France (AP) — A French league game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick. Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the match at Lyon, with the score at 0-0, but was able to get up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered players to head back to the locker room with play suspended. After a wait of about 75 minutes, a stadiu
CHICAGO (AP) — Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman's 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Sunday. Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks can’t do anything about this season, but the players promise to learn from it for next year. There were few highlights in a 3-11-0 season. Closing out with Friday's 19-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes helped the Redblacks feel more optimistic about the future. "In a season where you lose a lot, sometimes you forget how satisfying winning is because it's so hard," offensive lineman Mark Korte said Sunday. Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice didn't speak to reporters Su
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, finishing a classic back-and-forth with Aaron Rodgers by making sure the three-time NFL MVP didn't get to touch the ball last. Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings (5-5), who watched yet another game come down to the final play after Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. Unable