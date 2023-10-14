These parents insist seeing the world is worth their children missing months of school

“World Schooling” involves taking children on extended jaunts around the globe - Getty

Last year, I took my daughter on a whistlestop weekend trip to Paris, leaving after school on Friday night and returning on Sunday. With such a tight timescale, we packed plenty in: the classical architecture of Île Saint Louis, the modern art of the Palais de Tokyo and the macaron makers of Marché d’Aligre included.

But our excited conversations and long walks were tinged with a hint of regret. With more time, we could have seen more of the city, perhaps taken a boat along the Seine and wandered the gilded corridors of Versailles. We might even have caught the train to Spain and continued our adventure, learning about Gaudí in Barcelona and flamenco in Granada.

But alas, my daughter was expected back at school on Monday, so the lure of an extended trip was destined to remain a delicious fantasy. Or was it?

Had I been a little braver, I might’ve capitalised on a trend which an increasing number of British parents are crediting with expanding their children’s horizons. So-called “World Schooling” involves taking children on extended jaunts around the globe and – according to many parents who’ve done it – far outweighs the benefits of classroom learning.

An increasing number of British parents are claiming to expand their children’s horizons by swapping classrooms for travels - Getty

Carl and Ruth Jackson are two such parents. They caused a stir in the media last month by revealing that they’d taken their children out of school and sold their house to travel across Europe in a motorhome. Carl told The Daily Mail: “We believe they got a more valuable education from all these new cultural experiences.”

And they certainly weren’t the first. Back in 2018, Clare and Ian Fisher sold their possessions to help fund almost a year of travel with their kids Maddie and Kallan (then aged three and five). The eldest was already at school.

“We’d had a few people close to us pass away,” said Clare. “Ian’s nan passed away and she was only 60. She never got to do any of the stuff she wanted to do – never got to travel. Then, shortly afterwards, we lost another friend who was only 30 and left two young children behind. That was all in a very short space of time. It made us realise how short life is and how you never know what will happen.”

Story continues

Watching a TV programme about a family travelling around the world, the Fishers were inspired to plan their own adventure. They saved hard for a year before embarking on a fast-paced tour of Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand which they documented on their Instagram page – instagram.com/traveltheworldfamily – for a growing number of social media followers.

“It was the best period of our lives,” says Clare. “We were constantly moving and trying to work. I was trying to figure things out because I didn’t know anything about content creation. It was intense, but I always say that if I had passed away the day after the trip ended, I would have left the world feeling like I’d accomplished everything.”

The Fishers deregistered Kallan from school for their trip (a legal necessity for those who plan to be gone longer than a few weeks) and plan to take both children out of school for another adventure in 2025, along with their youngest son, Abel.

Jenny Lynn is another parent familiar with the process, having deregistered her sons Arthur (nine) and Ezra (eight) from primary school a few times, for experiences that included travelling across Morocco, backpacking around Southeast Asia and touring France in a camper van.

The Lynns live in an area of the Peak District where there are good primary schools, yet some are undersubscribed. This means they can deregister their children and be almost certain there will be places for them when they return, removing some of the anxiety from extended trips.

“The teachers are wonderful and always ask about our travels,” says Jenny. “But they have to follow the rules of the council. So on the last day of half term I deregistered the kids on Friday. And then, on Monday, I was filling out the forms to get them re-registered.”

In January 2023, 86,200 UK children were being homeschooled according to House of Commons research. To cater to demand, there has been an explosion in online schools and tutors, many of whom are also au fait with the trend of using interactions and experiences to learn more about the wider world.

The Lynns employ an online tutor for maths and English while they’re away, and have been told that their eldest is working at an above-average standard – but it’s the experiences they have on the road which Jenny believes are the most mind-broadening.

“Education, in all its aspects, is vastly improved by travel,” she says. “They get two hours of PE in school but we’re hiking everyday. Back home they are running for trains, but our children are cycling to beaches and then learning how to surf.

“We have a youngest who’s obsessed with lollipops, and in Morocco we said, ‘sure, have a lollipop. But you’ve got to order the lollipop in French’. It’s all these little real-life experiences. They’re learning to be flexible, and I feel that they’re growing in so many ways that school can’t help them with. It’s a shame that the education system doesn’t recognise that.”

With all the breaks, the novelty of actual school hasn’t yet worn off for her boys. “They love school, they really do,” she laughs. However, Jenny is aware that it might be harder to dip in and out once her children enter secondary school and start on the road towards GCSEs, when missed lessons could take a greater toll on academic prowess. As it is, the family are already planning their travels around one son’s musical theatre performances and another’s football season.

The trend for “World Schooling” has 'few downsides', according to Amanda Hyde - Moment RF/Getty

For those with younger children, and the professional flexibility to travel long-term, the trend for “World Schooling” has few downsides – and an increasing number of us are being tempted by its appeal.

Natalie Bamford plans to embark on a three-month tour of Europe with her six-year-old daughter, Poppy, in the near future, hoping to continue on to Thailand, Australia and New Zealand if everything goes well.

“I just think it’s so sad that for a long, long time we spend so much time in one village, in one country, in one area of the entire world,” she explains. “And why would we – when there is so much out there to see and explore?”

Do you believe in ‘world schooling’? Have you ever taken your children out of education for a holiday? Please join the conversation in the comments below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.