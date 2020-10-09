Parents hope baby’s death not in vain as NHS trust charged

The parents of a baby boy who died seven days after his emergency delivery have said they want people to be held accountable, after a scandal-hit NHS trust was charged over his death.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) announced on Friday that it is prosecuting East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust over the death of Harry Richford.

An inquest found that Harry’s death at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate in November 2017 was “wholly avoidable”.

The CQC said in a statement: “The trust is charged with exposing Harry Richford and his mother, Sarah Richford, to significant risk of avoidable harm.

“Baby Harry tragically died on November 9 2017, seven days after he was born on November 2.”

The trust faces two charges of failing to provide safe care and treatment under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations, in the first prosecution of its kind.

Harry’s parents, who are both teachers, welcomed the decision and said they hope Harry’s death will spark change.

“I think it’s monumental,” Mrs Richford, 32, said.

“I think we wanted people to be held accountable for what happened and for some sort of justification for what happened, and I feel like we have got answers from the inquest and I feel like we are being heard, and Harry didn’t die for no reason.

“We’ve got some of those answers and feel like we’ve made a change.”

Tom Richford, also 32, said: “We didn’t want Harry’s life to be in vain.

“He only lived for seven days but ultimately we wanted those seven days to make a difference on the world, perhaps the difference he would’ve made if he wasn’t born without any injuries.

“We hope all of these changes that are going forward being made in Harry’s name, then he has made a significant difference in his short life.”

The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) has been investigating East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust since July 2018 following a series of baby deaths.

An independent report published in April by the Department of Health and Social Care outlined 24 maternity investigations undertaken since July 2018, including the deaths of three babies and two mothers.

Dr Bill Kirkup, who led the investigation into serious maternity failings at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, has been appointed to carry out an independent review into East Kent Hospitals’ maternity services.

