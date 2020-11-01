'My parents had hearts of gold, they didn't deserve it'

In late March, Salvatore Forte's father woke up shivering uncontrollably.

"I've never seen him like that," Mr Forte says.

He called an ambulance to take his 80-year-old father to the hospital.

It was the last time Mr Forte would see his dad alive. He died alone of Covid-19 in New York hospital.

Two days later, his mother was also dead from the virus.

"My parents… had hearts of gold and the way this all happened, they didn't deserve it," he says.

View photos Mr Forte's parents died within two days of each other More

For Mr Forte, the loss was unimaginable.

A business owner, he is just one of many struggling through the pandemic in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, a racially and economically diverse neighbourhood a few miles from Manhattan with a population of around 80,000.

A closer look at the area reveals a snapshot of the terrible damage wrought by Covid-19.

Countless loved ones have been lost. Businesses teeter on the brink of ruin. Lives have been upended.

View photos Running his small business was already hard "and is even harder now", says Mr Forte More

Mr Forte not only lost his parents, he is fighting to hold on to the popular brunch restaurant and gift store he operates on one of Bay Ridge's high streets.

"Running a small business is hard enough before this and it's just even harder. And I don't know how many people are going to survive. I'm doing day by day," he says.

And he's not the only one.

The bar owners

View photos Tony Gentile owns Lonestar Sports and Grill with his partner Tracy Blaise More

Tony Gentile owns Lonestar Sports and Grill with his partner Tracy Blaise.

It sits near the busy retail intersection at 5th Avenue near 86th Street.

The Turkish diners, Chinese restaurants and Italian pizza joints hint at the neighbourhood's diverse population.

Lonestar, a Texas-themed pub with TV screens everywhere, is a reflection of the area's traditionally conservative white- and blue-collar community.

The bar closed its doors in March as New York City went into lockdown.

Ms Blaise calls that night "bittersweet". She remembers getting into a row with a regular who was angry at being told to go home. Her husband recalls feeling fearful for his staff.

"They have apartments and bills to pay, and student loans," he explains.

Initially, New York's bars and restaurants were only allowed to offer takeaway and delivery. So Lonestar, which once relied on alcohol sales to make money, pivoted to selling food.

For the family, it's meant all hands on deck. Their son Tyler now does deliveries - the main source of income for Lonestar since the health crisis began.

"They're definitely struggling a lot, I can tell," he says on his way to drop off an order.

With the reduction in sales Mr Gentile and Ms Blaise are finding it hard to meet all their expenses.

View photos Bay Ridge is a diverse area More

Story continues