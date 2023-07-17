Parents say fentanyl has breached CMS + Best way to receive Powerball’s $900M prize money

More than 100 gathered for Laird Ramirez’s Celebration of Life in Huntersville, N.C., on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

17-year-old Hough High School student Laird Ramirez died July 1 from a fatal dose of fentanyl.

The fentanyl was from a pill Ramirez thought was a Percocet, his mom says. Those pills were sold in Hough High’s lunchrooms and snorted in its bathrooms, parents told the Observer.

Julia Coin has more on fentanyl’s presence in Charlotte’s schools.

Two Powerball ticket buyers in North Carolina won big prizes in the drawing Wednesday, July 5, 2023, but the players remain a mystery, N.C. lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot’s reached a dizzying $900 million after no one claimed the top prize on Saturday’s drawing.

If you were to win, what would be the best way to receive your prize money: in a lump-sum or annuity payments?

Evan Moore explains the difference between the two.

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral.. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

Believe it or not, Panthers training camp is right around the corner.

It’s been nearly three months since Carolina drafted Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, now it’s time for the team to get to work. But first, the Panthers need to iron out their roster.

Mike Kaye takes a look at some returning players who’ll likely be on the bubble heading into camp.

Resident Culture Brewing is expanding with a third location opening in Uptown Charlotte.

You’ll soon be able to grab a beer in uptown at one of Charlotte’s most popular breweries.

Resident Culture Brewing Company is opening a new location uptown this summer. Founded in 2017, Resident Culture will be joining several other local businesses at The Market at 7th Street.

Chyna Blackmon details what you can expect.

---

