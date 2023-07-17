Parents say fentanyl has breached CMS + Best way to receive Powerball’s $900M prize money
Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Monday! Hope you enjoyed the weekend.
Here’s your news.
1. Teens in rehab; CMS wrestler dead. Parents say fentanyl has breached school.
17-year-old Hough High School student Laird Ramirez died July 1 from a fatal dose of fentanyl.
The fentanyl was from a pill Ramirez thought was a Percocet, his mom says. Those pills were sold in Hough High’s lunchrooms and snorted in its bathrooms, parents told the Observer.
Julia Coin has more on fentanyl’s presence in Charlotte’s schools.
2. Should Powerball lottery winners take lump sum prize or annuity payments?
The Powerball jackpot’s reached a dizzying $900 million after no one claimed the top prize on Saturday’s drawing.
If you were to win, what would be the best way to receive your prize money: in a lump-sum or annuity payments?
Evan Moore explains the difference between the two.
3. Panthers depth chart: Matt Corral, Laviska Shenault among players on roster bubble
Believe it or not, Panthers training camp is right around the corner.
It’s been nearly three months since Carolina drafted Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, now it’s time for the team to get to work. But first, the Panthers need to iron out their roster.
Mike Kaye takes a look at some returning players who’ll likely be on the bubble heading into camp.
4. Popular Charlotte brewery opening new location in uptown
You’ll soon be able to grab a beer in uptown at one of Charlotte’s most popular breweries.
Resident Culture Brewing Company is opening a new location uptown this summer. Founded in 2017, Resident Culture will be joining several other local businesses at The Market at 7th Street.
Chyna Blackmon details what you can expect.
---
