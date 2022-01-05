Parents dig Mickey Mouse-shaped hole in backyard for gorgeous Disney lawn transformation: ‘So awesome’

In The Know by Yahoo

A backyard tribute to Mickey Mouse is going viral and stunning Disney fans around the world!

Morgan Stewart (@morgan_stewart14) gained over 20 million views and 5,000 comments when she posted footage of her parents’ hard work to her TikTok account.

Now, much like the teenage babysitter who shocked the world with her emotional rendition of “Part of Your World,” Morgan’s video is going viral with Disney lovers everywhere!

Taking a long flight home for the holidays? Here are some hacks to make your journey bearable

Over the course of nine videos, Morgan painstakingly documented all of her parents’ hard work in their backyard.

They started by digging a large Mickey Mouse shape in their lawn. After leveling the dirt, they lined the area and filled it with gravel.

Next went the cement, which they carefully smoothed out. After the cement was dry, they began laying out their stones.

After laying down row upon row of paving stone, they installed edging around the pavers, further defining the Mickey Mouse shape.

Once that was done, they sealed the stones, installed a fire pit, arranged new chairs — and their Disney-themed patio hangout was complete!

Shop In The Know cover star Luka Sabbat's show-stopping looks

Thousands of Disney fans reacted to Morgan’s video in the comments.

“This is so awesome,” one viewer commented.

“This is gonna be in my garden when I’m older, and no one’s gonna stop me,” one viewer wrote.

“Now make a pool from Minnie Mouse,” another viewer suggested.

Whether or not you’re a Disney fan, we can all agree that Morgan’s parents poured a lot of love into this DIY backyard project — and they’re sure to make many happy memories on their new handmade patio!

Chella Man and Mj Rodriguez share intimate heart-to-heart at In The Know cover shoot

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this little Disney fan who almost forced Maleficent to break character with her adorable costume.

Story continues

The post Parents dig Mickey Mouse-shaped hole in backyard for gorgeous Disney lawn transformation: ‘So awesome’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Dad takes heartbroken daughter to Disneyland every time she goes through a breakup: 'This is the purest thing ever'

Disney unveils new $100 sandwich and people are confused: 'I can literally make this at home'

Grab this GE no-contact digital thermometer while it's on sale for $10 off on Amazon

Here's where to buy the best cashmere sweaters under $75 right now