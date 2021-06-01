My Parents Desperately Want Me to Move to Bahrain: Jacqueline
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, said in a recent interview, that her parents want her to shift to Bahrain because of the news they hear from India about the COVID pandemic. She added that her friends in Sri Lanka have also been worried about her safety.
"My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain… even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing," she said to ETimes.
Talking about the second COVID wave in India, the actor said, "I think in 2020, the outbreak of the virus shocked everyone. This time around, while we were under-prepared for the second wave, people came out in large numbers to actively help those in distress.”
The Ram Setu actor has been contributing towards COVID relief through her foundation 'You Only Live Once (YOLO)' which has paired up with multiple NGOs. She'd earlier said to Times Now, "I want to be there as much as I can for people and not think about myself. Because I know I do come from a space that’s complete privilege right now. I have a roof over my head and I have food to eat. There are people out there struggling to survive because of the pandemic."
On the career front, Jacqueline finished the shoot for Bhoot Police last year which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautum. She also has other projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey.
In February, Jacqueline launched her fitness workout series 'She Rox' which is influenced by her own workout routine. She was recently named as one of the entrepreneurs in the Times 40 Under 40 list.
