Parents couldn’t smell smoke when their house caught fire. Their 2-year-old saved them.

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A 2-year-old is being called a hero after alerting his parents – who couldn't smell smoke due to recovering from COVID-19 – that their house in Texas was on fire.

Nathan and Kayla Dahl were asleep in their bedroom earlier this month when their toddler, Brandon, came and tapped Kayla on her foot, she told Good Morning America.

"He said 'Mama hot, Mama hot,' and I turned around. I looked and all I saw was flames in the doorway," she told the new show.

The Dahls were recovering from COVID-19 and had lost their sense of smell and taste – a common symptom of the virus. Their family of seven, including Brandon, were able to escape the fire with just the clothes on their backs.

"He saved our entire family," Kayla Dahl told WFAA. "I mean, he's our little mini hero."

They believe the fire started in the living room and their less than a year old smoke detectors remained silent, though the house was filled with smoke. Somehow, Brandon was able to make it through the flames, and Nathan Dahl told WFAA, "It's nothing short of a miracle."

'A space of grief and pain': Funeral held for family who perished in Philadelphia fire

The pandemic is changing: Will omicron bring a 'new normal' for COVID-19?

The house was completely destroyed by the fire, but luckily the Dahls and their five children were unharmed. They are now living in a rental house and a family friend set up a GoFundMe to get them back on their feet.

"Everything is gone. We lost my car. Everything inside the house," Kayla Dahl told Good Morning America. "Brandon saved us. He was wrapped in God's arms to help protect him and to make sure that our entire family was able to get out."

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toddler saves Texas family who couldn't smell house fire due to COVID

