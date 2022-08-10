Should parents be concerned about monkeypox in schools? What experts say

Moira Ritter
·4 min read
NIAID via AP

Monkeypox cases are on the rise.

As of Aug. 10, the Centers for Disease Control reported 9,493 confirmed cases in the United States, which declared the virus a public health emergency Aug. 4.

That’s up from mid-July, when only about 1,000 cases were confirmed nationwide, McClatchy News reported.

While the virus is spreading, children across the country are preparing to head back to their classrooms for the new school year.

Should parents be concerned by the potential of outbreaks in schools? Here’s what experts say they should know.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox, according to the CDC. It is not related to chickenpox.

The disease’s symptoms include a rash, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and respiratory symptoms which typically appear within three weeks of exposure. Symptoms last between two and four weeks, the CDC says.

There are two strains of monkeypox. The less severe strain is what is spreading across the United States right now, according to Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

“Most people are getting a bad rash, it’s painful, goes away. No one’s died,” Esper told McClatchy News.

The virus is spread through direct contact with monkeypox rashes, scabs or with a person who is infected.

“It’s not like the Coronavirus, which we’ve been dealing with, where you can just walk by someone in the hallway and you can get infected that way,” Esper said. “This really requires you to be exposed with someone who has a bad rash, and for your skin to come into contact with their skin.”

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. While the virus is spreading most rapidly among men who have sex with men, a group that includes people who identify as gay, bisexual, transgender and nonbinary, anyone who comes into contact with someone who has the infection is susceptible to getting sick, experts say.

“It is not exclusive to that community in that anybody can get monkeypox. . . . Its just comes from prolonged skin skin contact,” Esper said.

Monkeypox in kids

The CDC has reported two cases of monkeypox in children in the United States. Both cases were reported July 22 and appear to be the result of household spread, CNN reported.

There is potential for it to spread among children , Esper said.

“I don’t think anybody’s gonna say that it’s zero. But the majority of the people that we’re identifying with monkeypox are adults.”

The United States will likely identify more cases of monkeypox in children as the virus continues to spread, but the risk of a child getting sick is situational, according to Dr. Ishminder Kaur, assistant clinical professor of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“We will likely learn more cases, but they will be in the context of exposure to somebody or travel to a community where there are higher rates of infection,” Kaur told McClatchy News. “It’s not an infection that spreads very easily from everything that we know so far.”

For children who are exposed and develop the virus, Kaur says, there might be some factors that make children at higher risk for severe symptoms.

“It does tend to be a risk of higher severity in children under eight years of age. And then also children who have skin problems, like eczema. They tend to have a more severe disease.”

Back-to-school and monkeypox

As students head back into the classroom for the new school year, there is some fear that close proximity could be a breeding ground for monkeypox outbreaks. Experts say this really is not likely.

In order for monkeypox to spread, there must be physical contact with a person who is infected. The contact that happens within the classroom is considered “close contact,” which does not meet the transmission standard, according to Dr. Esper.

“It really has to be skin on skin,” Esper said. “It’s not something that I would expect to see — transmission from a typical type of school encounter. So I’m not as worried about that.”

Unlike COVID-19, which is spread by contact with droplets and particles from a person infected with the virus, monkeypox requires physical, skin-to-skin or skin-to-rash contact.

While this kind of contact and transmission is unlikely in a classroom setting, to avoid potential outbreaks, parents should stay vigilant this school year, monitoring their children for rashes and visiting their pediatrician if they notice anything unusual, Kaur said.

“If we’re being careful as parents and not sending our children to school if they have rashes until we figure out what the rash is and take care of that infectious process or non infectious process, the overall risk in children and in return to school school settings is low at this time.”

How does monkeypox spread? What you need to know as US cases rise

Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency in US. Here’s what that means

What does monkeypox feel like? Here’s what those who’ve had painful symptoms say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta's monkeypox vaccine uptake encouraging news, says infectious disease expert

    Less than two weeks since Alberta changed its monkeypox vaccination criteria, more than 2,213 people have signed up to get their shots and 1,498 doses have been administered. So far, vaccinations have taken place largely in Alberta's two largest cities with 513 doses in Edmonton and 726 in Calgary, according to Alberta Health. "That actually is pretty decent uptake," said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta. "I think that means that at least parts o

  • South Korea hit with deadly flooding as climate change makes extreme rainfall events more frequent

    At least eight people were killed Monday after a record 15 inches of rain was unleashed on Seoul, South Korea, in less than 24 hours in the latest evidence of how climate change has made extreme weather events more common.

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Pacific FC sells CPL leading scorer Alejandro Diaz to Norwegian team

    Pacific FC forward Alejandro Diaz, who leads the Canadian Premier League with 13 goals this season, has been sold for a club-record fee to Norway's Sogndal Fotball. Pacific said the sale, whose amount it did not detail, is the second-largest transfer in the league's history, with the potential to become the largest based on conditional performance objectives. The CPL's largest transfer was the January 2020 sale of Forge FC attacking midfielder Tristan Borges, the league’s MVP and Golden Boot win

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Shot putter Mitton throws 19.44m for 3rd at Diamond League in Poland

    Fresh off a gold-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games, Sarah Mitton delivered the 15th top-three finish of her banner shot put season on Saturday. The Canadian record holder's 19.44-metre throw on her second of six attempts held up for a third-place result at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska, the first-ever Diamond League track and field meet in Chorzów, Poland. Three days earlier, the native of Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.03 to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the Commonwealth final in Birmi

  • Hockey Canada scandal shows the need to ban non-disclosure agreements, advocates say

    There are growing calls to outlaw non-disclosure agreements across the country as Hockey Canada and other sports organizations reel from sexual assault scandals, including some that led to multi-million dollar payouts to keep details about the incidents secret. Non-disclosure agreements can prohibit sexual assault complainants from speaking publicly about their allegations in exchange for a settlement. University of Windsor law professor Julie Macfarlane has helped provinces draft legislation to

  • Day 1 of World Juniors features shockingly low attendance

    Fans didn't exactly flock to Rogers Place to watch the opening games of the World Juniors.

  • Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Pressure is always high for Canada at the world junior hockey championships. But this year's team faces a whole host of unusual circumstances. Not only will the squad be playing summer hockey on home soil when they begin tournament play against Latvia in Edmonton on Wednesday, they'll be doing so under unique scrutiny. Hockey Canada has faced intense criticism in recent months for its handling of sexual assault allegations levied against members of former world junior teams. The alleg

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Jailing of Brittney Griner won't shake allure of high pay in autocratic states, sports observers say

    Basketball star Brittney Griner's politically charged entanglement in Russia may give other athletes pause when pursuing contracts in authoritarian states, though sports observers say economic need is what drives them to seek opportunities abroad in the first place. And unless that changes, players being offered a better opportunity somewhere else may be tempted to pursue it, despite the risks. Griner, a 31-year-old WNBA star, had been heading to Russia to play basketball each winter — reportedl

  • Twins top Blue Jays 7-3 behind clutch Polanco, strong bullpen

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBIs and Jose Miranda homered for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 behind a stellar bullpen performance on Saturday night. All-Star Luis Arraez went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the first-place Twins, who kept their two-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central. Arraez doubled twice and scored on both of Polanco's clutch hits — a single in the third inning off Blue Jays starter Mitch White (1-3) and a double in the fifth aft

  • Former world No. 5 Bouchard gets wild-card berth at Odlum Brown VanOpen

    VANCOUVER — Former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card berth at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament. Bouchard will play for the first time since sustaining a right shoulder injury at a March 2021 tournament in Mexico. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on the shoulder in June 2021. The 28-year-old from Westmount, Que., reached her career high ranking during a breakout 2014 season that included an appearance in the Wimbledon final and the semifinals of the Australian Ope

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Commonwealth Games close a hectic stretch of competition for Canadian athletes

    Separated by eight time zones, but only four days, Sarah Mitton and her Canadian teammates barely had time to do laundry and repack between the world track and field championships and the Commonwealth Games. Mitton, who captured gold in women's shot put at the Games in Birmingham, England, was surprised by the physical and emotional toll of competing in two big events back-to-back. "It's funny, I thought it was going to be easier than it was," said the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S. "I was like

  • Canada's Fernandez out of National Bank Open after straight-sets loss to Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday. Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament following a two-month layoff to recover from a stress fracture in her right foot she sustained at the French Open. While Fernandez showed plenty of fight in the first set, she eventually seemed to wear against the powerful attack of her increasingly confident opponent. Af

  • Meaghan Mikkelson has unfinished business with Canadian women's hockey team

    CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,

  • Suarez' Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday. Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate. Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium.

  • Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open after playoff

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — After seeing a five-shot lead slip away in the final round, Ashleigh Buhai still managed to secure a first major title at the Women's British Open. Buhai kept her composure to beat In Gee Chun — and the setting sun — in a playoff at Muirfield on Sunday for her first career victory in an LPGA Tour event. With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bo

  • Andrea Skinner appointed interim board chair at Hockey Canada

    CALGARY — Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization's history. She takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men's hockey teams. The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada until it meets several con