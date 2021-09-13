Parents concerned elementary school will be a polling station

École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse on Osgoode Street is set to be a polling station for the federal election on Sept. 20, 2021. (Fiona Collienne/Radio-Canada - image credit)

While parents can't enter École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse, a French public elementary school in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood, voters can when they cast their ballots on Sept. 20.

Parent Joël Beddows told Radio-Canada this is the "second not typical year" for families and students. Then on Friday evening, an email arrived in his inbox from Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) informing him his child's school will be a polling station.

"We're already nervous," Beddows said about his children returning to class during the pandemic.

He agrees parents should not be allowed inside the century-old school building on Osgoode Street. He says it's contradictory to allow voters — vaccinated or unvaccinated — to enter, in addition to Elections Canada employees and volunteers who also do not have to be vaccinated.

No prior consultation, parents say

Beddows said the school board didn't discuss the matter with parents beforehand, which continues a frustrating trend.

"We've had weak communication with the board over the past year and a half," Beddows said. "So this adds another layer for us."

Nearby University of Ottawa declined to be a polling station due to concerns about vaccines, but Beddows wonders why CEPEO didn't do the same.

Parent Mindy Sishel is also concerned why an elementary school, where none of the children are eligible to be vaccinated, was chosen. She said it makes more sense to have a polling station in schools where children might be vaccinated.

"Why would you put your polling stations with all these unknown people, all these potentially unvaccinated people, coming into a school where you only have children that cannot be vaccinated?" said Sishel.

Elections Canada says it will make special efforts to keep voters away from students and school staff. COVID-19 health protocols will also be enforced, the agency said.

"In many schools used as polling places, the voting room can be accessed directly through an exterior entrance away from the main entrance and classrooms," a spokesperson told Radio-Canada.

Sishel argues several other options remain open to Elections Canada besides schools such as community centres or churches.

Keeping children home a possibility

Unlike some Ottawa school boards, CEPEO does not require its staff be vaccinated, which has left students "completely vulnerable," said Sishel.

"The only thing that's protecting them is their three-layer cloth mask. So let's do better than that."

Sishel wants the board to declare a personal development (PD) day on Sept. 20 so children will not be in the building when votes are cast.

"The only thing I can think of is keeping my kid home," she said. "And that's probably what we would do."