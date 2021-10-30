Parents accused of child abuse in Placerville boy’s death now each face a murder charge

The parents of Roman Lopez, who are accused of child abuse in the death of the 11-year-old Placerville boy, now each face a charge of murder in the El Dorado County criminal case.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper, Roman’s father and stepmother, were arrested in February in connection with the boy’s death.

The Pipers, Roman’s father and stepmother, are accused of child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death and causing cruel and extreme pain for revenge, extortion or sadistic purpose, according to a criminal complaint filed in February in El Dorado Superior Court.

Jordan Piper in February was charged with an additional count of willfully failing to provide food, clothing, shelter and medical attention to the boy.

Lindsay Piper was charged with a separate count of willfully having “mingled a poison and harmful substance with food, drink, medicine, and pharmaceutical product and placed a poison and harmful substance in a spring, well, reservoir and public water supply” knowing it could cause injury. The Pipers in February pleaded not guilty to those charges.

A week before they were arrested, Placerville police officials revealed that “investigators located Roman deceased inside a storage bin in the basement” of the Pipers’ home hours after he was reported missing from his home Jan. 11, 2020.

Both parents now each face a charge of murder in Roman’s death, according to a law enforcement source, who was not authorized to publicly comment about the criminal case.

The Pipers remained in custody Friday at the El Dorado County Jail pending arraignment, and El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson said his office had filed new documents in this case.

“We have filed a motion to amend the complaint,” Pierson told The Sacramento Bee on Friday afternoon. He declined to comment further.

KCRA3 and CBS13 both reported that the Pipers were scheduled to return to court Nov. 19 for arraignment on their new charges.