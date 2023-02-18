Parents’ access to classrooms required under new bill from Idaho school superintendent

Ryan Suppe
·3 min read
Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

Idaho public schools soon could be required to allow parents to observe classes.

Idaho Superintendent for Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield on Friday introduced a bill that would codify parental access to schools and information about their child. Under the new bill, parents would have the right to visit their child’s classroom, with permission from the teacher and principal, as long as their presence doesn’t interfere with teaching.

Critchfield, a Republican, told the House Education Committee on Friday that public schools have been under greater scrutiny since parents became more involved in their children’s education during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many students attended classes virtually. Outlining parental rights in state law is meant to make parents more comfortable about what’s happening in schools, Critchfield said.

“We know that teachers who are licensed professionally and administrators licensed professionally are the experts in education, and we know that our parents are the experts on their child,” she said. “What we’re trying to create here is an opportunity for those two worlds to blend in the perfect way.”

The legislation would require that public schools:

  • Get permission from parents before conducting student surveys or health screenings that include information about sexuality, sex, religion, political beliefs or mental or psychological problems.

  • Notify the parents of a student that has been, or will be, contacted by law enforcement, unless the student is a suspected victim of child abuse.

  • Inform parents of a change in their child’s mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.

The legislation also would bar public schools from adopting policies that:

  • Prohibit employees from notifying a parent about a student’s mental, emotional or physical health.

  • Deny parents access to their child’s education and health records, unless the documentation relates to physical abuse.

The bill would require schools to establish a policy to evaluate complaints from parents who believe their rights were violated. If a complaint isn’t remedied by the school, parents could seek legal recourse.

Most schools already have similar policies, Critchfield said Friday, but codifying the rights would emphasize them and highlight how schools are expected to communicate with parents.

Critchfield, who won election to state superintendent in November, said the bill wouldn’t create an “exhaustive” list of parental rights. Instead, it represents issues that parents raised as Critchfield campaigned for superintendent, she said.

The bill makes exceptions to parental rights when documentation or communication from the school involves abuse by the parent. Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, said when the legislation returns to the House Education Committee for a full hearing he’ll consider how it balances parental rights with situations in which schools offer safe spaces from abusive parents.

“I can’t argue with the intent and the spirit of what this bill’s about,” he said.

Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood, said he supports the proposal, but he objected to language in the bill describing parents as “primary stakeholders” of decisions about their children.

“I would contend that the parent is the stakeholder, there aren’t any others,” Hawkins said. “Although the schools and everyone are tasked with guidance and education, there’s no other authority in those children’s lives … than the good Lord above.”

Latest Stories

  • Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple

    HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal. Leslie Greenwood has twice been convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2000 deaths of Barry Kirk Mersereau and Nancy Paula Christensen, and twice the convictions were thrown out on appeal. In the most recent ruling in July, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal set aside the convictions a

  • A Russian marine who survived bitter fighting in Vuhledar says soldiers left alive are being treated like deserters: 'It would have been better if I had been captured'

    Russia has renewed efforts to take the town of Vuhledar as it starts its new spring offensive, leaving many wounded, dead, or captured.

  • South African cheetahs begin journey to India

    STORY: Twelve South African cheetahswill soon call India homeas part of a plan to reintroducethe big cats to the region Location: Limpopo, South AfricaThey are the first of dozensthat South Africa has promisedIndia over the next decade(Vincent van der Merwe, Conservation official)“Cheetah have been in decline for the past 13,000 years. South Africa is the first country to reverse the decline of wild cheetah populations and our metapopulation has grown from 217 to 520 in the last twelve years. So, we’re now in a position to export wild cheetahs to other countries for reintroduction efforts and this is the first time we have cheetahs available for these reintroduction efforts.”They will join eight cheetahs from Namibiathat were released in India last year

  • Border protests in Coutts, Alta., a 'concrete manifestation' of risk to Canada: Rouleau

    Events that transpired during a 17-day protest near the border town of Coutts, Alta., were central to Justice Paul Rouleau's determination that the federal government had met the threshold to invoke the Emergencies Act. "The situation in [Coutts was] a concrete manifestation of the very risk that had been identified to Cabinet: a highly disruptive, but mainly peaceful protest that included a smaller group of actors who allegedly intended to effect serious violence for a political purpose," Roule

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • A top Russian military official is dead after falling out of a 16th-floor window, the latest in a string of untimely deaths

    Marina Yankina, the head of the financial support department for the Russian Defense Ministry's Western Military District, was found dead Wednesday.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Ron DeSantis requested the information of trans students who sought care at Florida's public universities. Now students are planning a statewide walkout.

    DeSantis told all public universities to hand over the medical data about all trans students. Students are calling it a breach of trans rights.

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • Rep. George Santos barricaded himself in his district office as angry constituents stood outside demanding his resignation: reports

    Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Taliban plunged into power struggle as ‘growing spat’ opens up over girls’ education

    The Taliban is facing its first power crisis amid signs of a rift between Haibtalluah Akhundzada, its supreme leader, and his top officials over girls’ education.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Hunter Biden's art dealer to House Republicans: Ask president's son about painting sales

    Hunter Biden's artwork prices, as well as who purchased his paintings, are focuses of a House GOP investigation into President Joe Biden's family.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • EU conservatives scrap Italy meeting over Berlusconi Ukraine comments

    The European People's Party (EPP) said on Friday it was cancelling a planned event in Naples due to criticism of Ukraine by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is an EPP member. The EPP's European parliamentary lawmakers had been due to gather in Naples in June to discuss strategy.