Parents of 4 kids killed in wrong-way crash, Illinois cops say. ‘A beautiful family’

Parents were killed in a wrong-way crash that also left three of their four children injured, Illinois cops say.

“Now these kids don’t have a parent. My four grandchildren do not have a parent anymore,” Ron Dube Sr. told WMAQ after his son and daughter-in-law were killed in the crash.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, on Interstate 55 in Will County. A Ford F-150 traveling the wrong direction struck a GMC Yukon, which was then struck by a semi, according to state police.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Yukon, identified as Ron Dube, 35, and Kelly Dube, 34, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Will County Coroner’s Office and state police said. Three of their children were in the car and received non-life threatening injuries.

State police said the wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to a GoFundMe for the Dubes, the F-150 driver was “under the influence of alcohol.”

Charges have not been filed as of June 29.

The Dubes, of Emington, recently moved into their dream home, according to WLS. The parents had just dropped off their oldest child at a sleepover, the TV station reported.

“It was a beautiful family. Four beautiful kids. I love those kids so much,” the children’s aunt, Melissa Allen, told WLS. “But their parents were just ripped away from them by a senseless act and for the rest of their lives, their lives are completely changed.”

Allen told WMAQ, “It is a miracle the kids are OK.”

