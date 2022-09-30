My parents say this 3-in-1 charging station is the most useful gift I’ve ever given them

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A couple of gifts I’ve given my parents have made a memorable impact. But there is only one practical gift I’ve given them that they still actively talk about.

I first got my dad the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for his office, but by his next birthday, he was asking for another for his nightstand. After using it a few times, my mom took over my dad’s first edition, and they now both have one on their nightstands.

$144.99 at Amazon

This multitasking charging station is one of the best designs I’ve seen and has gotten a ton of rave reviews (including from my techy parents). This charger can juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously, it doesn’t take up much room, and it’s less than $150 — essentially, it’s a win-win-win.

This sleek design is wireless and takes advantage of MagSafe technology. Pop your devices in their respective spots, and the magnetic modules will secure them. While it’s a bit of an investment, quickly charging all of your everyday devices in one place without extra cords is so worth it.

According to its product description, this charger is compatible with all iPhone 12, 13 and 14 models and any Apple Watch and AirPods with MagSafe cases. And Amazon shoppers have given it more than 3,000 five-star ratings.

One happy customer said, “I have found myself using this charger daily and even taking it out of town and on vacations. It is a must-have for me because of the convenience and usefulness.” Another called it “the last home charger you’ll ever need.”

Shop the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger now on Amazon!

