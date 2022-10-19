How your parenting style may affect your child’s weight

Child on scale

Children whose parents are firm but show plenty of affection are far less likely to develop weight problems, major research shows.

The study, which tracked 10,000 British children from the age of seven to 23, examined their family’s parenting styles in depth.

Those brought up by parents who set consistent rules and boundaries, and showed warmth, through cuddles and close involvement, were least likely to end up overweight, the research found.

Parents who were very strict - or very uninvolved - in their children’s upbringing on average had offspring 3.3lb heavier than peers brought up by firm but fair parents.

It comes as latest figures show four in ten children are overweight or obese by the time they leave primary school.

Researchers said there was a need to tackle a “taboo” about parenting styles to ensure more children got the best start in life, calling for the rollout of parenting lessons.

The analysis of data on more than 10,000 UK children classed them into four categories to assess the parenting style of their families when children were aged seven.

Researchers found that authoritarian and neglectful parenting in early childhood were linked with higher weight throughout childhood and adolescence.

Both of these types of parenting are characterised by a lack of parental warmth, said experts, presenting the research at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne

By contrast, children brought up by parents who were authoritative, setting clear boundaries and expectations, and showing affection and close interest, were more likely to be a healthy weight.

‘Taboo’ subject of parenting and a child's weight

Researcher Alexa Segal, of the Centre for Health Economics & Policy Innovation at Imperial College Business School, said: “The effect of parenting style on a child’s weight is often considered a taboo subject.”

“However, a comprehensive understanding of the associations between parenting style and childhood and adolescent obesity has great potential to inform obesity policy and contribute to the development of more effective health and nutrition programmes.”

Story continues

The study’s authors say that the lack of warmth associated with authoritarian and neglectful parenting may mean that a child’s ability to self-regulate their food intake – to eat when hungry and stop eating when full – does not develop properly.

Ms Segal said: “Authoritarian mothers are characterised by being demanding and controlling, while having low warmth and responsiveness.

“This could lead to them not responding to their child’s hunger cues by, for example, not allowing them to select a snack when hungry, and/or asserting control over the child’s food intake by, for example, putting them under pressure to clean their plate when they are not hungry.

“This control means that the child does not develop their own ability to regulate their own energy intake, meaning they might overindulge when they have the ability.

“Neglectful parenting, on the other hand, may be an issue of true neglect, where no rules are given – so children might have a free rein to select unhealthy options.

“Future interventions and studies could explore whether parenting styles can be adapted to be warmer and more authoritative.”

Ms Segal said: “Future childhood obesity programmes could include parent support classes, where parents learn the importance of parenting style in preventing obesity. In cases where a child is already living with obesity, doctors and others providing support might consider stressing the effect that a lack of parental warmth has on a child’s weight.”