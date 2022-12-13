Parenting sites can cause more harm than good, new mothers warned

Rozina Sabur
·3 min read
mother and baby

New mothers should limit their time on online support forums because the conflicting advice and judgemental comments can raise their stress levels, academics in California have suggested.

The research from Los Angeles-based Pepperdine University found that mothers who went on social networks were more disposed to compare themselves with others and be more stressed.

Academics suggested that women should restrict the amount of time they spend on online forums and turn to real-life friends for help instead.

Dr Lauren Amaro, the study's co-author, said: “If you are prone to comparison and anxiety and stress, then you need to be very careful about how you use these sites, and how frequently."

She said that going into an online space which has "thousands of voices weighing in" on how to raise a child could potentially leave mothers running "into a host of messiness".

Study inspired by real life

Dr Amaro, an associate professor at Pepperdine, and her co-authors said they came up with the idea of the study following their own negative experiences online.

As an example, Dr Amaro described the response she received to a simple question about eczema treatment in a private Facebook group for mums.

Some mothers shamed others for suggesting steroid creams or natural remedies like coconut oil.

“I found it paralysing and had to move out of that space,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

Dr Amaro and her colleagues, Dr Theresa de los Santos and Dr Nataria Joseph, decided to study the physical effects of online groups on women’s well-being.

They interviewed 125 first-time mothers, recruited through social media, and eliminated those who had conditions that could affect stress.

The final participants were 47 women, who were predominantly white and college-educated, and used social-media to varying degrees.

Over four days, the researchers collected saliva samples from the women to test levels of cortisol, the body's main stress hormone.

Too much cortisol can lead to high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar levels and weight gain.

They conducted saliva samples and questionnaires daily when the women woke up, four hours and nine hours after they woke up, and again at bedtime.

Link between social media and stress levels

The researchers acknowledged the limitations that the small, homogeneous sample size posed.

But their findings, published in the journal Biological Psychology, suggested a link between how much time the women spent engaging on social media and elevated cortisol levels.

They concluded that mothers would do better to curb their time on social media and contact their friends, relatives and doctors offline for advice.

Dr Joseph, a clinical psychologist at Pepperdine, said not all the effects of motherhood forums were negative.

In fact, the researchers’ previous studies on online groups for mothers found that women could sometimes benefit from comparing themselves with others.

“If a mum feels that another mum is performing better as a mother, she could be inspired by that mum and learn from that mum,” Dr Joseph told the Wall Street Journal.

“It can go in an unhealthy direction when a mum feels inadequate and that her identity as a mother is threatened.”

The researchers suggested that women should keep their time on online forums to less than an hour a day, and avoid going on just before bed.

Dr de los Santos said that for most women, “even if you’re getting some good from the sites, the bad overtakes it”.

