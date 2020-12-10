‘Parenthood’ Star Sarah Ramos Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment

Amanda N'Duka
·1 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ramos, perhaps best known for her role as Haddie Braverman on the NBC series Parenthood and a recurring role in Showtime’s The Affair, has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for management representation in all areas.

Ramos currently produces and stars on the “true crime” podcast, The Renner Files, a comedic six-episode series that does a deep dive into Jeremy Renner’s ill-fated celeb app.

She directed and starred in the web series City Girl from a screenplay she wrote when she was 12 years old. She’s teamed with Matt Spicer and Dan Harmon to develop a show inspired by the web series for Disney+. Ramos also directed an episode of the new docu-series Marvel 616 that recently premiered on the Disney streamer.

This year, Ramos gained attention from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Garfield for her Quarantscene Instagram videos, in which she comedically re-enacts scenes from iconic movies like My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Social Network, and Legally Blonde.

She’ll continue to be repped by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

