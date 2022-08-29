Parent tried to bring a gun into Butler High School, CMS official confirms

A parent attempted to bring a gun into Butler High School in Matthews, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday.

“We are conducting an investigation into the incident,” district spokeswoman Cassie Fambro said in an email to The Charlotte Observer.

CMS did not respond to questions from an Observer reporter on the circumstances of the incident, if the weapon was detected by a scanner and whether law enforcement had been involved.

A spokesperson for Matthews Police did not immediately return a request for comment from the Observer.

CMS students returned to school on Monday.

Observer news partner WSOC reported that the incident happened during an open house at the high school last week, Observer news partner WSOC reported. Butler held a “Walk Your Schedule Day” on Thursday.

Body scanners were installed at all of CMS’ traditional high schools in the final months of the 2021-22 academic year, the Observer previously reported. Nearly two dozen guns were found on CMS campuses before the machines were installed.

The district is installing Evolv body scanners in its 48 middle and K-8 schools this year.

In 2018, a 16-year-old Butler student died after being shot by another student at the school.

