Parent Trap , Freaky Friday and More! Lindsay Lohan Looks Back at Her Most Iconic Early Looks

Abigail Adams
·3 min read

Lindsay Lohan is looking back at outfits past!

The 35-year-old actress took a trip to yesteryear for Vogue's Life in Looks video series Thursday, celebrating some of her old looks and cringing at others.

Lohan began with the Nicole Miller dress she wore to the 1998 premiere of Disney's The Parent Trap, which she starred in alongside Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson.

"My mom still has this dress. She kept it for me," Lohan said in the clip. "It's still at home."

The star also said she's been interested in fashion since she was a kid, even while filming her first movie.

lindsay lohan
lindsay lohan

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Up next was the teal velour tracksuit from Juicy Couture that Lohan wore to the Neil Bogart Memorial Fund's Annual Tour for a Cure in 2002. Lohan, who was appalled to see herself wearing a scarf and flip-flops with the outfit, initially didn't want to see the shot.

However, Lohan did enjoy her style at the time, during which she was filming the 2003 movie Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis. Her hairstylist wasn't as thrilled, though.

"I remember Tracey Cunningham was so upset that she had to do these white highlights in my hair," Lohan explained, noting that she "was really just rocking the Avril Lavigne vibe" at the time "because that was my character" in the film.

"And I kind of took it into my daily life," Lohan continued, "which, love Avril Lavigne, but for me, it was not working on a daily basis as I can see."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

That made dressing up for her role as Anna Coleman in the Disney film an even more enjoyable experience.

"I loved dressing for Freaky Friday because I was going through that phase of I wanted to experiment too and kind of wear the baggy pants and be the rocker chick," Lohan confessed. "That's why I wore the Juicy sweatsuit I think, because I was in the middle of deciding who I wanted to be."

Later in the Vogue video, the actress added that working with Curtis, 63, "was probably the most fun I had on set."

"Jamie Lee Curtis is my favorite," Lohan said, "... just because she just has the best energy about her and it was so fun to be able to see her become young again and then be the opposite of her."

Lohan took interest in several other outfits from her early acting days, including her Britney Spears-themed outfit from the 2004 film Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, her white ensemble for the 2004 MTV Movie Awards (featuring a Dolce and Gabanna tear-off suit) and her sudden switch from red to blond hair in 2005.

lindsay lohan
lindsay lohan

Kevin Winter/Getty Images (2)

As for dying her hair in 2005, Lohan said she was "my life was changing for fashion."

lindsay lohan
lindsay lohan

Gustavo Caballero/Getty

"No one wanted me to dye my hair blond," she recalled. "Everyone was like, 'Do not do that. You're going to ruin your red hair,' — especially my mom. And this is the problem: when you go from red to blond and you do it in a rush, it goes yellow. And that's a true, hard fact."

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.