Parent Smarter, Not Harder- Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor Makes Parenting Easier in 2023

·4 min read
New york, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcome to the new year- a time for fresh starts and new beginnings! If you're reading this, chances are your 'new beginning' is the newest member of your family, either kicking in your stomach, ready to enter the world, or maybe already resting cradled in your arms.

The truth is, parenting is a wonderful, but often stressful and daunting task. With prohibitive childcare costs, a stagnating economy, and the largest share of single-parent households in the world, raising a child in the United States can be a challenge (1). Maintaining a safe and nurturing environment at home for your child while giving yourself the time to tackle other chores or just relax can be a tough balancing act. But it doesn't have to be that way. With the new year comes new beginnings, and new opportunities to parent smarter, not harder.

Make 2023 the year you become a smarter parent with Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor! The baby monitor is offering USD 50 off from January 16 to 22 2023.

Momcozy Baby Monitor

Recent research shows that baby monitor ownership has risen alongside growing job demands amongst parents and the impacts of the Covid pandemic - most likely to help balance parents' personal lives with their children's safety in light of greater parenting challenges (2). With a baby monitor, parents can keep an eye on their little ones from a distance while they sleep, play, or do daily activities, while also providing parents with peace of mind and the ability to quickly respond to any emergency situation. Baby monitors provide an extra layer of protection and enable parents to be more mindful and engaged in their child's well-being.

The latest parenting tool from momcare brand Momcozy gives you the peace of mind that your baby is safe and secure, while providing the convenience to check in on your little one without being in the same room. An advanced baby monitor is an indispensible tool for any smart parent. Not only will they provide you the freedom to take care of other tasks or take a well-deserved break, but also, you'll be reassured of your baby's safety and comfort.

Available on both Momcozy's website and Amazon, Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor makes it easy to keep an eye- or ear- on your little ones with its high-quality picture and audio capabilities.

"Nice clear image makes it easy to tell what your kids are doing." said user 'Bruce,' commenting on the monitor's 1080 full HD camera with night vision mode, and 5" display with up to 4x zoom capability. Touching on the camera's 360 panoramic view, user 'Mel K' said, "With this camera there is constant very high-quality viewing of the dogs in (her) entire front yard,” adding that “something like this would have been amazing to have when (her children) were babies or even small children just to keep an eye on them in a separate room or while they slept.”

Echoing the positive sentiment on the camera while adding praise for the monitor's 2-way communication feature, user 'Jada E' added,“I can literally hear my kids breathing when they sleep. And they don’t snore. Connection is great and camera is clear."

Speaking of connection, Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor features a hack-proof non-wifi system with 960 feet of range, so you can monitor your little one from anywhere in the home while ensuring your feed remains secure from the outside world. Besides that, the monitor features a 5000mAh rechargeable battery that lasts 11.5 hours with the display and voice on, and 22 hours with both off, so you can monitor your baby through the night- or day- without worrying about continuously plugging into a wall.

Throw a kick stand in there for convenient viewing, and straightforward setup and use, and it's easy to see why Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor makes an ideal choice for smarter parenting. As echoed by user 'Emily,' "Picture quality is great and set up is so easy! The range is also great! This is definitely worth the price!"

In conclusion, whether you're multitasking around the house or just need a breather, Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor is a great choice for any parent who wants to keep an eye or ear on their little one. With its host of advanced features, convenience and value, Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor empowers parents to parent smarter, not harder. With Momcozy helping shoulder the load, parents can take on the new year of parenting with confidence.

As the #1 selling wearable breast pump brand in North America, Momcozy hopes to accompany parents through every step of their journey, from pregnancy to newborn childcare, offering products that better meet their needs to make parenting easier and more comfortable. With the introduction of its video baby monitor, Momcozy further expands its expertise and care, and setting the resolution to parent smarter, not harder in the new year.

