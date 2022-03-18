Parent convicted in college bribery case asks to remain free

MARK PRATT
·3 min read
John Wilson, left, arrives at federal court, April 3, 2019, with his wife Leslie to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston. Wilson, a head of a private equity firm and former Staples Inc. executive convicted of bribery and fraud charges for trying to pay more than $1.2 million to buy his three children's way into elite universities, asked the court Friday, March 18, 2022, to allow him to remain free pending his appeal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BOSTON (AP) — The head of a private equity firm and former Staples Inc. executive convicted of bribery and fraud charges for trying to pay more than $1.2 million to buy his three children's way into elite universities asked the court Friday to allow him to remain free pending his appeal.

John Wilson, 62, was sentenced last month to 15 months in prison, the longest sentence so far handed down in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues that ensnared nearly 60 parents as well as college athletic officials.

Wilson was accused of paying $220,000 to have his son designated as a University of Southern California water polo recruit, and $1 million to buy his twin daughters’ ways into Harvard and Stanford, and then filing a false tax return claiming part of it as a tax write-off.

His attorneys in their motion Friday made several arguments: the prosecution's legal theories as to what constitutes crimes in the case are not viable and have divided other judges; he was not involved in a conspiracy as the government alleged because he had no contact with other parents charged in the case; relevant evidence that could have been favorable to their client was excluded at trial; and their client is not a flight risk.

“In short, Mr. Wilson’s appeal presents a host of complex, unresolved questions that could well lead to acquittal, a new trial, or partial reversal resulting in a materially shorter sentence," they wrote in the motion.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office declined to comment.

The defense's motion questions whether Wilson’s payments should even be considered bribes.

“The government maintains that Mr. Wilson committed ‘bribery,' under the honest services statute by seeking to donate to college athletic programs in purported exchange for his children’s admission ... yet there is no precedent for treating as a ‘bribe' a payment to the institution that is the purported victim of the offense,” the filing said.

The motion also questioned whether Wilson should have been convicted of wire fraud.

While the prosecution said Wilson’s actions constituted mail or wire fraud because he sought “property” in the form of “admission slots,” his lawyers argued in the motion that “offers of admission do not bear the typical features of property, and have not historically been treated as property.”

The motion also says evidence that University of Southern California officials regularly consider financial donations in the admission of athletic candidates, including as practice players and for non-athlete roles, was excluded by the court.

In addition to the 15-month prison term, Wilson, who lives in the Boston suburb of Lynnfield, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, perform 400 hours of community service, pay a $200,000 fine and pay $88,546 in restitution to the IRS.

After his conviction, Wilson's lawyers urged leniency, citing many letters of support from friends, including members of the Kennedy clan. Edward M. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late Massachusetts senator, and Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, said they have known Wilson for years as a neighbor in Hyannisport on Cape Cod.

Wilson remains free and no prison reporting date has been set.

Dozens of famous and wealthy parents, as well as about a dozen college coaches and athletic administrators, have been charged in the conspiracy, which involved payments to get undeserving children into elite U.S. universities with rigged test scores or inflated athletic accomplishments.

The purported ringleader was William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions consultant, who has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government’s investigation, prosecutors said. At trial, Wilson insisted he had no idea Singer was using his money as bribes and falsifying or exaggerating athletic credentials on behalf of his kids.

Most other defendants have already pleaded guilty in the scheme and served their time. “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison. “Full House” star Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury clinches 10th Crystal Globe with gold at World Cup Finals

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury added to his lengthy list of career accolades on Friday, claiming his 10th Crystal Globe after winning gold at the moguls World Cup Finals in France. Kingsbury, who fell short of a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, held off Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima by just .04 points in the final singles event of the season. Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden claimed third place, both in the France event and overall. Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., is likely to win a

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.