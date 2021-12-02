The Parent Company Announces December 2021 Conference Participation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), a leading vertically-integrated California cannabis company, announced today that Troy Datcher, Chief Executive Officer of The Parent Company will participate in the following upcoming conferences.

The National Black Caucus of State Legislators ("NBCSL") 45 th Annual Legislative Conference is taking place November 30 to December 3, 2021. Mr. Datcher is scheduled to participate in the US Cannabis Council (USCC) panel on December 3 rd at 9:00 a.m. ET. For more information about the NBCSL 45 th Annual Legislative Conference please click here.





The National Cannabis Industry Association's ("NCIA") Business Summit & Expo will take place from December 15 – 17, 2021. Mr. Datcher is scheduled to participate as a keynote speaker on December 16th at 10:15 a.m. PT. For more information about the NCIA Business Summit & Expo please click here.

About The Parent Company

Formed in January 2021, The Parent Company is a leading vertically integrated California cannabis company. The Company's three manufacturing facilities provide unparalleled access to high-quality cannabis, while its vast wholesale distribution network of more than 450 California dispensaries, a direct-to-consumer omnichannel platform, six consumer delivery hubs and eleven omni-channel retail locations, currently service approximately 80% of the largest legal cannabis market in the country. The Company's curated product portfolio includes eight valuable and scalable brands, including Monogram by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Caliva, Deli, Fun Uncle, and Mirayo, which set the tone for The Parent Company's industry leadership in California and beyond.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approch to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve The Parent Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of The Parent Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

