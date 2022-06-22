Paredes hits 3 homers, Rays hand Yanks 3rd loss in 20 games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Rays
    Tampa Bay Rays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Colin Poche
    Colin Poche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tony Gonsolin
    Tony Gonsolin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered in his first three at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night, handing New York only its third loss in 20 games.

Paredes, who had four RBIs, combined with Harold Ramirez for back-to-back homers in the first off Nestor Cortes, then put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the third and added a two-run drive in the fifth on the first pitch after Clarke Schmidt relieved.

The Rays led 5-2 before Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Colin Poche, who got his fifth save when pinch-hitter Aaron Judge flied out to the left-field warning track.

Shawn Armstrong (1-1), the second of seven Tampa Bay pitchers, got his first win for the Rays despite giving up DJ LeMahieu’s tying, two-run single in the second.

Cortes (6-3) allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, giving up three homers for the first time in his major league career.

GIANTS 12, BRAVES 10

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and San Francisco beat Atlanta.

Yastrzemski drove a pitch from Collin McHugh to right that put the Giants up for good at 8-7. San Francisco has won eight of 11 and 14 of 22.

Matt Olson homered twice and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep for Atlanta.

Darren O’Day (1-1) took the loss after allowing two hits and two runs and failing to retire any of the three batters he faced in the sixth.

Tyler Rogers (1-3) pitched two innings to earn the win.

DODGERS 8, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and Los Angeles beat Cincinnati.

Gonsolin (9-0) gave up two runs on solo homers by Jonathan India and Albert Almora Jr. but only allowed one other hit through five innings and 87 pitches. The 28-year-old righty has a 1.58 ERA.

Four Dodgers relievers threw scoreless innings to wrap it up.

Tyler Mahle (2-6) was lucky to give up only four runs through six innings. He allowed 12 hits but manage to strand eight runners.

Freeman had a two-run double and a bases-loaded triple.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot and Boston beat Detroit.

Boston went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season.

Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin’s first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead in the seventh.

Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

John Schreiber got his second save this season when Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending groundout with a man on.

PIRATES 7, CUBS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bligh Madris hit his first major league home run and fellow rookie Roansy Contreras pitched five solid innings to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago.

Madris hit solo shot to right-center field off Mark Leiter Jr. in the sixth inning to close the scoring.

Contreras (2-1) allowed one run and four hits while striking out three and walking two.

Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer (1-3) permitted five runs — four earned — and five hits in four innings while losing his third straight start.

MARLINS 9, ROCKIES 8

MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Miami overcame a four-run deficit to beat Colorado.

Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers’ two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.

Nick Fortes led off the eighth with a double against Alex Colomé (2-1) and later scored on Cooper’s double.

Steven Okert (4-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Tanner Scott worked around a leadoff walk to Randal Grichuk in the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

NATIONALS 3, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Erick Fedde allowed two hits over six innings, and Washington beat Baltimore for its second straight victory following an eight-game skid.

César Hernández doubled on the game’s first pitch from Jordan Lyles (4-6) and scored on a double by Nelson Cruz to put Washington in front. Hernández added an RBI grounder in the second inning.

Fedde (5-5) struck out four, walked one and did not allow a runner past first base.

Kyle Finnegan worked the seventh, Carl Edwards Jr. pitched the eighth and Tanner Rainey completed the four-hitter for his eighth save.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Love Island review: In the battle of Ekin-Su v the girls, it’s hard to pick sides

    3/5 After yet another night of arguments in the villa, Twitter’s most-shipped couple might actually be making moves

  • Wisconsin's Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed. Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning downplayed the texts after they were publicly revealed for the first time during the committee's hearing in Was

  • Angels pitchers are glad that MLB is looking into slick baseballs

    The Angels, who were unhappy with the slickness of the baseballs during a series in Seattle, were happy to hear MLB is standardizing its procedures.

  • Details emerge of 2009 sexual assault allegation against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    Washington Post first reported in 2020 that the Commanders paid a $1.6 million settlement to an employee who made allegations against Snyder in 2009.

  • Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles all but four of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

    The settlements end the women's litigation against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson nearly 15 months after most were filed in 2021.

  • Heavy rain, possible flooding in B.C. Interior this week: River Forecast Centre

    A new low-pressure system is expected to bring potentially long periods of heavy rain to parts of the province this week, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, which has upgraded flood risk alerts for the Thompson River and Upper Columbia regions. The centre says a flood watch has been issued for the Thompson River, from Kamloops to Spences Bridge, as continued snowmelt and runoff have made river levels "very high" for this time of year. A high streamflow advisory has also been issued for

  • Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama on Tuesday, defeating six-term Rep. Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump took the unusual step of rescinding his endorsement of Brooks. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo." But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to repl

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El